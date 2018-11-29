© eretz israel



So what is going on?

Israel's complex game with Jihadi terror groups pays off as more and more African states look to Israel for protectionEarlier this year, with little publicity, the official position of Israel on terrorism was explained by Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon(by inference, the whole region - RG);Ya'alon was being disingenuous, but the thinking behind his words is actually clear enough from the words themselves. Put simply,Ya'alon added, "Iran is a rogue regime with designs on a regional hegemony. Hezbollah is Iran's proxy, with the ability to declare war. Iran currently has terror infrastructure in place in five continents: Asia, Africa, Europe and both in South and North America."Ya'alon's last comment refers to Iran as a rogue regime. However experienced Middle East observers will no doubt hesitate after reading the totality of his comments, and will wonder whether in light of themrather than Iran or indeed anyone else, other than obviously Israel's and the US's staunch ally,Many similar comments of this nature have been made by senior Israeli officials, but one in particular stands out. This is a speech made at the Herzliya Conference byHe took Israel's long-standing position that, declaring openly thatAs quoted in the Hebrew language NRG site, owned by the Maariv Newspaper conglomerate, Major Gen.expressing concern that military offensives in the last three months had placed ISIS in the "most difficult" situation it has known since its inception or at least since its declaration of a caliphate.Needless to say most people are not aware that Major Gen. Halevy has in effect become a spokesperson for ISIS.An indirect but nonetheless highly revealing clue has just been provided by theChad, located south of Libya in the Sahara, faces a mountain of difficulties which Israel can help it deal with. These range from extreme water scarcity toThis supplies the reason for Chadian President Idriss Déby recent visit to Israel, which has taken place 46 years after Libya's former leadera step which Chad took even before the big wave of African countries severing diplomatic ties with Israel took place, which happened after the 1973 Arab-Israeli Yom Kippur War.Chad broke off diplomatic relations with Israel in 1972 because it believed that it would gain more by forging close ties with Gaddafi's Libya than by retaining ties with Israel. Obviously since the fall of Gaddafi that calculation has changed.However another - obviously unacknowledged - reason is almost certainly Chad's worry that it might find itself facing the same sort of Islamist terrorism in Chad that Syria has recently experienced. After all if Israeli officials can publicly admit to Israel's de facto support for Islamist terrorism in Syria why should it be any different in Chad?So the bottom line is that Chad - and no doubt plenty of other countries in the region - find themselves needing Israel's help to protect themselves from the Frankenstein's monster of worldwide Islamist terrorism which Israeli and US policies have conjured up.Given that this is so, and given the extent to which the spread of Islamist terrorist groups across the Middle East and North Africa actually serves Israeli and US interests,Certainly no such solution is going to be found in Palermo, site of the latest Libya peace talks.Indeed Déby's visit to Jerusalem, as does the rush of other African countries restoring relations with Israel, shows the spectacular success of the 'protection racket'.In view of this it should come as no surprise thatThus in the USproposed in early 2017 by Representative Tulsi Gabbard and Senator Rand Paul, which sought to prohibit use of US government funds from providing assistance to terrorist groups like Al Qaeda, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, ISIS, and the rest, and to those countries which support these organizations,As of November 2017Given the extremely close ties between the US and Israel, there is in fact no possibility of the bill - at least in the form proposed by Gabbard and Rand Paul - being passed.Given the strong feelings many in the US have about Islamist terrorism - with memories of 9/11 still fresh - one might suppose that this would be an enormous scandal. However - predictably enough - neither the US media nor the global media seem at all interested in it.many of the sources and quotes, details etc, contained herein came from Israeli media.