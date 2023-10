© thecelebrityfinder / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

The now-deleted Instagram post was shared from the account of the pop star's celebrity church.Singer Justin Bieber's call to his 293 million Instagram followers to "pray for Israel" on Wednesday was accompanied by an image of Israeli-inflicted damage to the Palestinian territory of Gaza., a Palestinian territory used as a base by Hamas. The militant group launched rockets and commando attacks against Israel on Saturday, in the deadliest escalation of the ongoing conflict in decades.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war against Hamas, while his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, called the group "animals" and ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza. The US government has given unequivocal support to Israel.