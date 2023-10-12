Israeli soldiers have reportedly rioted during a training session for the regime's infantry forces, a sign of rising discontent in the Israeli military.The regime's Golani Brigade is mostly made up of elite soldiers who carry out armed attacks against and have participated in almost all the wars waged by the regime.Unrest inside the Israeli military has been on the rise recently, particularly over the cabinet's so-called judicial overhaul package, which aims to boost the cabinet's power at the expense of the regime's top court.