© Maksim Marusenko / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The billionaire was allegedly eager to step away from the service after refusing to help Kiev attack the Russian naval fleet in Crimea.Elon Musk gave the US military full control over a "certain amount of Starlink equipment" and can no longer influence how the system is being used to aid Kiev's war effort, his biographer has revealed, claiming the tech mogul wished to end his involvement in a scheme that could "cause a nuclear war."Speaking to the Washington Post's David Ignatius in an interview published on Wednesday, Musk biographer Walter Isaacson was asked about the billionaire's decisions regarding Starlink, a constellation of satellites designed to provide global internet access and phone service, which has also been used by the Ukrainian military.The author went on to say that Musk "decided to sell and give total control over a certain amount of Starlink equipment, Starlink services to the US military so that he no longer controls the geofencing," adding that the SpaceX CEO "no longer controls the terms of use" for the satellites.Musk has come under fire over his refusal to help Ukrainian forces attack Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol - a revelation which only came to light in an excerpt from Isaacson's biography published last week.While Ukrainian Digital Transformation Minister Mikhail Fedorov purportedly demanded that Musk turn the system on, Musk refused outright, explaining that Kiev "is now going too far and inviting strategic defeat" by attacking Crimea.The SpaceX CEO later claimed their services in the region around Crimea were not turned on at the time because his company was not allowed to provide coverage there due to US sanctions against Russia.