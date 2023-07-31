© Global Look Press/www.imago-images.de



Kiev sought to use the SpaceX satellite network to launch an attack on Russian ships in 2022, the US media outlet has reported...the New York Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.to Ukraine since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in late February 2022, providing internet access in chaotic battleground areas that would otherwise be cut off.according to the NYT.At some point in 2022, Ukrainian forces wanted to use the satellite system to launch a maritime drone and strike Russian ships docked at Black Sea ports. Musk refused Kiev's request to grant its forces access to Starlink near Crimea to facilitate the attack.In mid-February the entrepreneur said on Twitter thatHe also said thatHe also warned about the risks of a global conflict, adding that most people seem to be "oblivious" to the danger of it.According to the NYT, SpaceX also restricted access to its Starlink systems depending on frontline changes. The company used location data gathered by its service to enforce certain limits on satellite communication access, the media outlet said, adding that such a policy supposedly "caused problems" during Kiev's counteroffensive attempts.for the Ukrainian military, providing a reliable communications system that Russia allegedly could not disrupt through hacking.Musk then gradually fell out of favor with Ukrainian officials, provoking the ire of Kiev on several occasions. In autumn 2022, he said thatIn October 2022, he revealed that the effort would costand could not be sustained indefinitely.According to the NYT, aboutIn December 2022, it secured additional funding from some of its European backers to cover the system's costs.in October 2022 that would have required Ukraine to make concessions to Russia. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's aide, Mikhail Podoliak, then demanded that the billionaire either side with Ukraine and refrain from seeking "ways to do harm," or that he be seen as pro-Russian.The US Department of Defense declined to disclose any details about the deal, citing "operational security reasons" and the "critical nature of these systems."