Ukraine boss Volodimir Zelensky is reportedly irate at the lack of international support he's received in his extended battle with Russia, including a recent snub by major certified butthead Elon Musk who has refused to help start a nuclear war.At publishing time, low-key small business owner Elon Musk had indeed activated the Starlink satellites, though rather than helping Ukraine, he just moved them around to form a floating shape too inappropriate to mention here. (It's a penis.)