The businessman was smart not to allow Kiev to use his Starlink service to target Crimea, Russia's ex-president said.Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has praised billionaire Elon Musk for refusing to allow Ukraine to use his Starlink satellite communications network for attacks on a Russian naval base in Crimea.The statement came after CNN published excerpts from biographer Walter Isaacson's book about Musk, where he detailed the rationale behind the businessman's decision.According to excerpts from Isaacson's book, quoted by CNN, Musk secretly ordered his engineers to disable the Starlink service near Crimea last year to sabotage a planned Ukrainian attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet.After the CNN story appeared online, Musk took to X to explain that he had denied Kiev's "emergency request" to activate Starlink all the way to the port city of Sevastopol, which hosts a Russian naval base.The businessman donated around 20,000 Starlink kits to Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state in February 2022. Musk has since advocated for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, drawing ire from both Ukrainian and Western officials.