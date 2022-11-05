Comment: Lack of funding? The US is in the process of giving Ukraine $40+ billion for its proxy-war against Russia.
Since the Ukrainian side did not pay for the operation of the terminals, the owner company decided to turn them off.
Comment: This, however, is a possibility. Because Ukraine has made it clear that it expects everything and yet it will pay for nothing.
The saddest thing for Kyiv is that these terminals were actively used by the armed forces of Ukraine to ensure their activities.
It is known that there are about 25 thousand Starlink terminals in Ukraine. Maintenance of each costs an average of 2,5 thousand dollars a month (according to the American press).
Earlier, the owner of SpaceX, Elon Musk, said that his structure could not endlessly finance the work of Starlink in Ukraine. Then, apparently under pressure from the White House, the Musk company nevertheless withdrew an appeal to the Pentagon, in which it asked for financial support for a satellite communications system in Ukraine.
There is no doubt that the recent boorish statements of Ukrainian politicians regarding Elon Musk, who put forward his plan for peace negotiations with Russia, could influence the company's decision to continue servicing terminals in Ukraine.
It is clear that Musk will not completely curtail the activities of his satellite communications company in Ukraine - the American elites will not allow him to do this, but Musk's company may well "teach a lesson" to the Kyiv regime by removing some of the terminals from work.
Comment: Could the outage of this selection of satellites be due to Russia's Tirada satellite jamming technology? Note that a similar outage was reported back in the beginning of October: