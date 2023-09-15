© Rich Pedroncelli/AP



California's Democratic governor says "we're all geniuses now" in hindsight on the pandemic.Gov. Gavin Newsom said criticism of California's tough Covid-19 restrictions was valid and he would have taken an entirely different approach, given what he knows now about the pandemic.Newsom in a taped interview set to air on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday, said:Host Chuck Todd pressed the California Democrat on specifics, including whether Newsom and state officials were too accommodating to the film industry during periods of strict distancing requirements where Californians were prevented, for example, from gathering for family funerals.Newsom responded:who felt like the state acted too cautiously and refused to loosen up even as other states did. Nationally, he's taken heat from the likes of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, now a Republican presidential candidate, who has leaned into comparing his state's more lax approach over the duration of the pandemic with Newsom's stricter, longer, guidelines.in his hard-hit state, including the protracted closure of in-person learning at schools,Newsom did, however, point to differences in how the virus spread indoors versus outdoors, and alluded to policies around masking and vaccine distribution that would have been handled differently in hindsight:Newsom noted the varied approaches to the virus based on region, and industry, but he also argued there "were few states that didn't go on aggressive lockdowns, including Florida's Ron DeSantis."At the same time,and how every decision by he and counterparts in other states and the White House were all viewed through a partisan prism: