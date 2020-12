A California appeals court on Friday evening blocked a judge's order that allowed San Diego restaurants to resume indoor dining.Governor Newsom's lockdown order is now in full effect in San Diego.The case was originally brought to the court by two San Diego strip club owners.Cheetahs Gentlemen's Club and Pacers Showgirls International led the way and previously sued the county and state.San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil last month said strip clubs are exempt from Newsom's Covid order and during a hearing on Thursday clarified his previous injunction also included all restaurants.A three-judge panel in California's 4th Appellate District immediately sided with Newsom's lawyers and did not give an explanation for their decision to block the judge's order.



