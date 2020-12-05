© Riverside County Sheriff's Office



Ironically, it wasn't that long ago our same governor loudly and publicly argued how wrong it was for the President of the United States to withhold federal funding from states not complying with federal laws.

The dictatorial attitude toward California residents while dining in luxury, traveling, keeping his business open and sending his kids to in-person private schools is very telling about his attitude toward California residents, his feelings about the virus, and it is extremely hypocritical.



These closures and stay-at-home orders are flat-out ridiculous. The metrics used for closure are unbelievably faulty and are not representative of true numbers and are disastrous for Riverside County.



When the medical field is so split about this virus, it might be time to employ a little common sense. Keeping money and support from our hospitals who are struggling with normal seasonal increases in patients, coupled with COVID-19 patients is irresponsible.



It appears part of the new goal is to shift attention away from his and others personal behavior with a "do as I say, not as I do" attitude by turning public opinion against California sheriffs. He is expecting us to arrest anyone violating these orders, cite them and take their money, close their businesses, make them stay in their homes, and take away their civil liberties or he will punish all of us. I believe that all jobs are essential to someone. Leaders do not threaten, attempt to intimidate, or cause fear; bullies do.



As has been our position from the beginning of this pandemic, the Sheriff's department is asking and expecting Riverside County residents to act responsibly and do what they can to protect themselves and their family from contracting the virus. Wear your mask and practice social distancing.



While the Governor's office and the state has threatened action against violators, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department will not be blackmailed, bullied, or used as muscle against Riverside County residents in the enforcement of the Governor's orders.



I wish you all a very Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a safe and happy New Year.

