In a stunning reversal of almost a full year of devastating lockdowns that decimated California businesses, California Governor Gavin Newsom has decided to reverse them all and finally allow businesses to get back to work.He was last seen shouting at a row of abandoned businesses, telling them it was time to reopen."Hey, all you little people with your quaint little businesses! You can reopen now!" said Newsom to a deserted and dilapidated row of storefronts in L.A. "Hey-- where is everybody? Why isn't everyone celebrating?"Unbeknownst to him, everyone had already left to live in Texas.