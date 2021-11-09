Society's Child
California Governor out of public sight since vaccine booster shot 11 days ago
The Epoch Times
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 02:04 UTC
The governor's office released a surprising announcement on Oct. 29 canceling Newsom's plans to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland to deal with unspecific family obligations.
The governor's spokesperson said on Oct. 29 that Newsom planned to participate in the climate conference virtually, but a delegation schedule released later did not feature any virtual events with Newsom.
Newsom spokesperson Erin Mellon said on Thursday the governor will participate virtually in "a couple" of the climate summit events next week. The office did not respond to questions on Friday about what the governor has been doing this week.
"The governor will participate in a couple events next week focused on global efforts to advance zero emission vehicles and to move beyond oil," Mellon said Thursday.
The governor was last seen receiving a Moderna CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus booster shot on Oct. 27.
The governor's booster was a mix-and-match with the original regimen, which was a Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot.
"I am choosing not to do J&J today not because I had any problems with J&J, in fact it went beautifully, but to make the point about the opportunity to mix and match," Newsom said at the time.
The California governor should have appeared before TV cameras to announce the state's CCP virus vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11. Atypically, the announcement was made via an emailed news release instead.
Newsom submitted some prerecorded remarks to a transit conference earlier this week and his office announced some appointments to state agencies and boards. He also posted a photo on his Instagram account with his wife and four children, aged 5 to 12, dressed as pirates on Halloween.
"Hope everyone had a safe, happy Halloween!!" the governor wrote in the post.
Newsom's Twitter account was quiet from Oct. 28 until Tuesday, when he sent posts backing fellow Democratic Govs. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Terry McAuliffe of Virginia on Election Day. As the week went on, Newsom's Twitter account became more active.
It's rare, but not unprecedented, for Newsom to go a whole week without some type of appearance. Such absences are usually explained, including when Newsom leaves the state for vacation.
It's a relatively slow time in Sacramento as the state Legislature is not in session and won't meet again until January. Recent storms mean no major wildfires are burning out of control, as has been the case in recent years.
Latest News
- Mexico announces its biggest seizure of pure fentanyl
- Israeli spyware found on six Palestinian activists' phones
- California Governor out of public sight since vaccine booster shot 11 days ago
- Migrant caravan delayed in Mexico by shooting and suspected Dengue fever outbreak
- Malfeasance behind the FDA Vax OK for children
- So much for the Biden Administration seeking stable, predictable relations with Russia
- This sure looks like Biden's DOJ persecuting an opposition journalist
- Fifty years since the end of Bretton Woods: A geopolitical review
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Virginia mother who exposed pornographic books barred from her son's high school library
- Bird flu spreads to Poland, the EU's largest poultry producer, 650,000 birds alleged to be contaminated
- New findings on Jordanian megaliths
- Longhouses of the earliest farmers from the 6th millennium BC discovered in south-western Germany
- Thousands across Italy want Covid Green Pass scrapped
- Polish ministry warns major shooting incident possible as Belarus pushes migrants across militarized border
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Nov. 7)
- Early snowfall in Morocco
- Strzok in denial: Disgraced ex-FBI agent denounces Durham Indictments for "dog whistles"
- Veteran care worker loses job over vaccine mandate, blasts government in emotional video
- Early snowfall hits Algeria
- Malfeasance behind the FDA Vax OK for children
- So much for the Biden Administration seeking stable, predictable relations with Russia
- This sure looks like Biden's DOJ persecuting an opposition journalist
- Polish ministry warns major shooting incident possible as Belarus pushes migrants across militarized border
- Strzok in denial: Disgraced ex-FBI agent denounces Durham Indictments for "dog whistles"
- Kremlin reveals Putin spoke to head of CIA
- Another Globalist 'Simulation' Comes True
- Best of the Web: US Navy ship named after first ever openly homosexual elected official... christened by transgender Navy veteran
- Critical to understand where Durham is going, Ratcliffe highlights the August 2016 WH discussion - Team Clinton compromising Team Obama
- Biden chief of staff sees positives ahead after 'rough and tough' year
- Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers
- Ukraine dismisses US media reports about alleged Russian 'military buildup' on border
- High court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance
- Best of the Web: Bill Gates renews warnings over 'small pox terror' threat, FDA approved drug in May for disease that was 'eradicated' in 1980
- Liz Cheney: 'Un-American' to say January 6 was a false flag operation
- President Biden's approval rating tumbles, VP Harris does even worse
- Pandemic Management Bill 2021: An Australian horror story
- China, Syria discuss bilateral ties
- Build Back Better Act: Massive Dem spending bill includes enormous immigration provisions
- Drone attack targets residence of Iraqi premier in Baghdad
- Mexico announces its biggest seizure of pure fentanyl
- Israeli spyware found on six Palestinian activists' phones
- California Governor out of public sight since vaccine booster shot 11 days ago
- Migrant caravan delayed in Mexico by shooting and suspected Dengue fever outbreak
- Virginia mother who exposed pornographic books barred from her son's high school library
- Bird flu spreads to Poland, the EU's largest poultry producer, 650,000 birds alleged to be contaminated
- Thousands across Italy want Covid Green Pass scrapped
- Veteran care worker loses job over vaccine mandate, blasts government in emotional video
- Mafia 'mega-trial' convicts 70 members of Italy's most powerful clan
- French police officer injured in knife attack in Cannes, attacker severely injured
- New Zealand mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant expected to appeal convictions
- UKHSA admits it is monitoring current vaccine effectiveness but not publishing it. What has it got to hide?
- Best of the Web: 8 killed, hundreds injured at music event in Houston, Texas - Rapper Travis Scott continued show despite mayhem - UPDATES
- One of world's largest investment firms will need permission to hire White men
- Biden approval down to 38 percent while Kamala Harris support craters to 28 percent
- Welsh study shows impact of Covid on 10- and 11-year-olds
- Hackers breach nine global organizations in ongoing espionage campaign
- Florian Dagoury: World record holder in static breath-hold freediving diagnosed with myopericarditis after Pfizer vaccine, possible end of career
- People protesting vaccine mandates square off with counter-rally in Boston
- NBA recommends players and staff receive covid boosters or face game day testing
- Fifty years since the end of Bretton Woods: A geopolitical review
- New findings on Jordanian megaliths
- Longhouses of the earliest farmers from the 6th millennium BC discovered in south-western Germany
- Cosmic Origins of Halloween - An introduction by Randall Carlson
- More desert kites found hidden in sands of Saudi Arabia
- Slaves living quarters discovered in exceptional state of preservation in Pompeii
- 2,500-year-old shipwreck found off the Greek island of Kythera
- Why was such a colossal bath tub built for Tsar Alexander I?
- When Eisenhower and Nixon reined in Israel and defied the lobby
- Shipwreck of Australian coast reveals shipbuilding secrets of 17th-century Dutch seafaring domination
- Climate change fueled witch hunts....Then and now
- Domestic horses' mysterious origins may finally be revealed
- Vikings beat Portugal to the Azores, new study reveals
- Pierre Teilhard de Chardin's Transhumanism and the Cult of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
- Relationship between the Olmec and Mayan cultures revealed by similarities of ceremonial centres
- Why Israeli fascists are more honest than liberal Zionists
- New study suggest Homo Bodoensis may be the ancestor of modern humans
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Plato All the Way Down: Solving Biblical Mysteries with Russell Gmirkin
- Best of the Web: 536 AD, the year the sky went dark
- The surprising origins of the Tarim Basin mummies
- "Big Money" and the "Water Barons": A new water source that could make drought a thing of the past
- NASA to deflect asteroid in test of 'planetary defense'
- Slower Atlantic Ocean currents are driving extreme winter weather
- Glassy rocks in the Atacama Desert likely created by an ancient exploding comet
- New analysis of ancient DNA continues to rewrite corn's 9,000-year society-shaping history
- New Comet P/2021 U3 (Attard-Maury)
- Newly discovered skin cell may underlie inflammatory skin disease
- Plants use RNA to communicate with neighbours
- Needle-free vaccine patches coming soon, say researchers and makers
- Roman concrete from noblewoman's tomb still stands strong 2,000 years later, new study reveals why
- NASA's Juno probe offers first 3D view of Jupiter's atmosphere, inner workings of Great Red Spot
- Leprosy identified in wild chimpanzees for the first time
- Previous periods of abrupt climate change cannot be explained by current scientific models
- Brain implant gives blind woman basic artificial vision in scientific first
- 'Lost extinction event' uncovered for the first time, claimed more than 60% of Africa's primates
- Study finds California condors can have 'virgin births'
- Scientists create 'superionic ice' in a lab
- Lab study: Coronavirus A.30 variant 'efficiently evades' antibodies induced by Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines
- Are we on the verge of chatting with whales?
- Early Earth was bombarded 10x more than previously estimated
- Early snowfall in Morocco
- Early snowfall hits Algeria
- Violent rainstorm and strong torrents sweep over Oman
- Violent hailstorm causes deep accumulations of hail in Saudi Arabia
- 21cm of rain in a night floods several localities of Chennai, India
- Bodies of 3 climbers found under snow after avalanche in Nepal
- About 600 people declared dead or missing during floods in China in 2021
- 'Second' tornado season in U.S. brings near record October numbers
- Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake - Molucca Sea, 165 km southeast of Gorontalo, Indonesia
- Elderly man dies after 2 pit bull terriers attacked him in Cape Town, South Africa
- Early winter snow in northern China threatens to deepen energy crisis - Beijing snowfall 23 days earlier than average
- 'Terrifying and magnificent' waterspout forms offshore of Vancouver
- Italy's wine production falls by 9% after year of extreme weather
- Heavy rain and hailstorm witnessed in United Arab Emirates
- Amazing waterspout filmed in skies of Melilla, Spanish enclave in Morocco
- Search for missing man after shark attack off North Fremantle, Western Australia
- Man found dead in what police believe was dog attack in McKeesport, Pennsylvania
- Frightening scenes in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Flood water swallows cars, people getting evacuated
- Indonesia flash floods kill at least 8 on Java
- First freeze chills tens of millions across US midwest and northeast
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Nov. 7)
- Meteor fireball over England and northern France
- Meteor fireball recorded over Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Illinois and several other states
- Meteor fireball seen over England and Wales
- Meteor fireball recorded by 8 cameras across southern Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and several other states
- Meteor fireball seen over central USA
- Meteor fireball seen over northeast US and Canada
- Meteor fireball over Seattle on October 19
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (October 21)
- 'I've never been so scared in my life': Golden, B.C. woman nearly hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and other states
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 19
- Meteor fireball over California on October 19
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states
- Dramatic moment meteor fireball streaks across the sky above Leicester, UK
- Meteor fireball seen over California
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 13
- Return of scurvy under Tory rule as cases of Victorian illness double in decade
- What's behind the strange drop in American body temperatures over the past 200 years? - new study
- Vaccine injury stories pour in after Israeli mom launches project to expose untold suffering
- No surprise: New study shows dramatic decline in COVID vaccine effectivenes
- Gene common in south Asian people doubles risk of Covid death, study finds
- Risk-benefit analysis of Pfizer COVID vaccine in children 5 to 11 fails, shows at least 117 deaths to save one life
- Preventing and Treating Chronic COVID and COVID Vaccine Complications
- CDC emails: Our definition of vaccine is "problematic"
- First traditional homemade Covid vaccine approved for use but not in Australia!
- FDA grants vaccine emergency use authorization for children age 5-11: 'We're never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it'
- Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer's vaccine trial
- New tick-borne virus Yezo discovered in Japan
- Let's play whack a mole: Even your trusted GP is not averse to wielding the club of doom
- Winning the war against therapeutic nihilism
- Covid vaccinations 'not sufficient' in preventing Delta variant spread, almost equal to unvaccinated - UK study
- Best of the Web: FDA's own committee meeting to discuss EUA for Pfizer shots to 5-11 year olds proves there's NO case for jabbing kids
- How foodborne diseases protect the gut's nervous system
- Study shows homes near wind turbines need airtight shut windows
- 92 research studies affirm that naturally acquired immunity is equal to or superior to existing vaccines
- Memo to Joe Rogan: Check out the horse-urine women
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- The public have been led to believe UFOs don't exist. But they do
- ALIEN MYSTERY UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at ANOTHER top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
Quote of the Day
The scientific discourse misses the fact that the ability to deny is an amazing human phenomenon, a product of sheer complexity of our emotional, linguistic, moral and intellectual lives. Denial is a complex unconscious defense mechanism for coping with guilt, anxiety and other disturbing emotions aroused by reality.
Recent Comments
Wow. Good news. When's the booster's booster scheduled? You can never be too careful. R.C.
Like wolves after a caribou herd, the children are easist to catch and offer least resistance.
Makow did do a piece about the demonic nature of this 'festival', etc. [Link] He previously did an article about the demonic sponsorship of this...
All international "politics" and nation to nation "relationships" are nothing but theater at this point. Just sayin' And b-movie theater at that....
It's just a part of integration efforts with Russia. Shooting starts, threat to national security declared, Russian military will be invited and...
R.C.