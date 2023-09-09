© Getty Images / Francis DEMANGE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images



Euthanasia is permitted in Belgium despite being illegal in the vast majority of EU countries.A terminally ill Belgian woman was 'euthanized' by suffocation with a pillow by a doctor after lethal drugs she requested to be administered to her to voluntarily end her life proved to be insufficient, according to reports by Belgian media.The process - which is legal in Belgium - involved a doctor and two nurses visiting the home that the woman shared with her husband and young daughter to oversee the procedure. The woman's family members left the home as they did not wish to witness the death of their loved one.As of 2023, euthanasia is legal in EU states Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Spain, and is awaiting regulation in Portugal.Serge Douin, on behalf of the doctor at the center of the incident, said via Sud Info that "the nurses were distraught and they called the doctor, my client," adding that "he only injected products to relieve the patient's suffering."The case remains under investigation.