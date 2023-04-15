Prior to the new rules, children as young as 12 could be granted euthanasia if they desired

Parents in the Netherlands can now euthanise their terminally ill children aged 12 and under plans to widen the countries existing end of life laws.The rules, the government have said.'The end of life for this group is the only reasonable alternative to the child's unbearable and hopeless suffering,' the government said in a statement.ItThe Dutch teen from ArnhemIn a social media post one day before her death, Noa made her decision public.She wrote: 'I deliberated for quite a while whether or not I should share this, but decided to do it anyway.'Maybe this comes as a surprise to some, given my posts about hospitalisation, but my plan has been there for a long time and is not impulsive.'I will get straight to the point: within a maximum of 10 days I will die. After years of battling and fighting, I am drained. I have quit eating and drinking for a while now, and after many discussions and evaluations, it was decided to let me go because my suffering is unbearable.'Extending the rules was decided upon after a 2019 study showed a need for an option to end the life of a child between one and 12 who suffer 'without hope or unbearably'.All cases of euthanasia are required to be reported to medical review boards.Last year, only one case of euthanasia for a minor aged between 12 and 16 years old was reported, according to figures from the regional euthanasia review board.However, the Netherlands is not the first country to allow doctor-assisted death for children of all ages, as