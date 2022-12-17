With Canada extending its MAiD, or Medical Assistance in Dying programme, to the mentally ill and potentially even to children

— and the Quebec College of Physicians calling for it to be legal to kill severely ill or disabled newborns

Three UN experts last year concluded the law appeared to violate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

When Michael Fraser's GP made a call on him at his Toronto home, both knew he had come not to cure him but to kill him.Mr Fraser's closest friends came too, gathering for a little party at which he enjoyed one last beer and urged the others not to waste the food in the fridge and take it home with them.Then he and his wife Ann adjourned to the couple's bedroom where Dr Navindra Persaud was waiting.Mr Fraser, 55First, a sedative that induces sleep in one to two minutes, followed by a local anaesthetic then another sedative that induces coma.As Ann emerged from the room in tears, it was left only for the doctor to phone the coroner, report that he had been providing 'palliative care' to his now-dead patient and arrange for the body to be collected.Mr Fraser had just joinedThat figure,, was up 32.4 per cent on the previous year.So grimly generous are Canada's euthanasia laws, in fact, thatInstead,. Once regarded as completely taboo, euthanasia is becoming increasingly accepted around a world ever more keen to cater for the rights of the individual — including the right to decide when and how they die.It's— to describe those who fall through Canada's over-stretched social welfare net and are deciding they have no better option than state-assisted suicide.These 'tired of life' cases are people who have done their calculations and reluctantly concluded that they really are better off dead. And if the government can do it swiftly and painlessly for them, all the better.From a Paralympian struggling to get a stairlift to those fearing homelessness, Canadians are being allowed — andwhen they're very far from being a hopeless case.And the drive to euthanise is spreading. In both Canada and the UK, euthanasia is defined as the act of deliberately ending a person's life to relieve suffering.It is often referred to as 'physician-assisted dying' or 'assisted dying' and is distinct from 'assisted suicide' which is helping someone to kill themselves by, say, obtaining lethal drugs for them., including the role of doctors, access to palliative care, criteria for eligibility and 'what protections would be needed to safeguard against coercion'.Successive UK governments have refused to legalise euthanasia but inquiry chairman Steve Brine MP said there was now 'real-world evidence' to look at from those countries where it is legal.What has also changed is thatTo say that Canada offers Britain a cautionary tale is putting it mildly. Some of the cases that have come to light are horrifying.And all this, ironically, inYet the progressive administration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now finds itself in the deeply embarrassing position of being attacked by human rights campaigners and the United Nations over MAiD.For many people it's the mark of a truly civilised society. But as soon as you allow it in principle, where do you draw the line?The patient must be found to be competent to make the decision and wait a minimum 90-day assessment period before death is provided.If a doctor refuses to sign off the request, patients can shop around for one who is more amenable. And unlike other countries, including Belgium and the Netherlands, where euthanasia is legal, Canadian patients are not required to have exhausted all treatment alternatives first.Seeking to understand why so many in government and healthcare appear to be pushing MAiD enthusiastically, critics point to a 2017 study by the University of Calgary that estimated medically-assisted dying could reduce national healthcare spending by $139million a year (£83 million).The report noted that in some Canadian provinces, caring for patients in the last six months of life accounted for more than a fifth of healthcare costs.Canada's healthcare spending — which is entirely state-funded — is the second-highest in the developed world. This raises legitimate questions as to whether MAiD is ultimately a lot about money.Wheelchair-bound Les Landry, an ex-lorry driver from Medicine Hat, Alberta, is one of those seeking assisted suicide primarily for financial reasons.He suffers from ailments including epilepsy and diabetes but most of his disability benefits ended when he turned 65 in May as he was now classed as a senior citizen and different rules apply., but the first of two sent to assess him for assisted death came just 11 days later.Poverty is not officially a criteria to receive MAiD, but he says he never hid his circumstances from the doctor.'He was honest with me. He basically said: 'I can see why you're doing this,' andMr Landry, who is waiting for his assessment by a second doctor, says he sees himself and other poor and infirm people as victims of a government determined to cut costs albeit 'under the guise of sympathy and compassion'.Government officials have been accused of using the slightest pretext to encourage assisted dying.Two weeks ago, Christine Gauthier,Mr Trudeau admitted what happened was 'absolutely unacceptable', even as it emerged that at least another half-dozen veterans were told the same.Ms Gauthier's case is far from isolated. Roger Foley, 47, who suffers fromThe hospital said its staff were entitled to discuss MAiD without a patient having raised it.Alan Nichols, a 61-year-old British Columbian was hospitalised in 2019 over concerns he might be suicidal.Despite asking his brother, Gary, to 'bust him out' as soon as possible, within a month he'd submitted a MAiD request.He listed only one health condition —. His family and a nurse practitioner made an official complaint, saying he had clearly not met the MAiD criteria because he lacked the capacity to understand the process and wasn't suffering unbearably.'Alan was basically put to death,' said brother Gary. Rod McNeill, 71, went to an Ontario hospital after a fall. A month later, he had been euthanised.According to his daughter, Erin, the doctors responsible didn't even retrieve his medical records and killed him, albeit with his consent, for end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — a condition that a post mortem showed he didn't have.According to her family,Friends and family were, at least, able to gather around her bed singing a song she'd chosen as a doctor gave the fatal injections.The death of Jennyfer Hatch, 37, who had a debilitating tissue disease, was turned into an emotive and arty three-minute film entitled All Is Beauty celebrating her decision to end her life.In October its maker, Canadian fashion giant La Maison Simons, (whose boss, Peter Simons, supports MAiD), was accused of glorifying suicide before recent revelations that Ms Hatch had complained of 'falling through the cracks' in attempts to get treatment and concluded it was 'far easier to let go than keep fighting'.Many are deeply concerned by next spring's extension of MAiD to people with mental illnesses and — pending a parliamentary review — to 'mature minors' above the age of 12.Amir Farhoud, 55, who suffers from myriad ailments including excruciating back pain and depression, applied for MAiD after fearing he was about to be made homeless but held off after an online appeal raised £36,000 for him.He said: 'Because it's an irreversible decision, it needs to be thought out, not in a fit of despair but rationally.'Neither the mentally ill nor teenagers fit that criteria, he adds. Most Canadian doctors refuse to euthanise people, leaving a small minority to take on the cases.and rejects claims that Canada's policy has run out of control.of her MAiD patients, but believes many would want to die whether they had money or not.Studies suggested that many applicants are afflicted by factors, such as loneliness, that had nothing to do with their economic status, she said.Dr Wiebe may be satisfied but other experts are deeply worried.Professor Tim Stainton, director of the Canadian Institute for Inclusion and Citizenship at the University of British Columbia, described Canada's law as 'probably the biggest existential threat to disabled people since the Nazis' programme in Germany in the 1930s'.Madeline Li, a Toronto cancer psychiatrist and assisted dying adviser, said she was 'comfortable' with euthanising the dying, but not at the way Canada had pushed the boundaries, adding: 'We've made MAiD so open you can request it for basically any reason.'Senior Canadian psychiatrist John Maher said the country is about to offer 'state-assisted suicide' for the mentally ill: 'You're assisting someone in the completion of their suicide.The doctor is the sanitised gun.' He defied anyone to know if a patient's mental illness was incurable, as is required under the current rules.As British politicians look abroad for guidance, they will find in Canada a system that has borne out all the worst fears of euthanasia's opponents and which — for many — is nothing less than a licence to kill.