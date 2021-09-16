© Darren England/AAP



Queensland has passed laws that will allow voluntary assisted dying for people with a terminal illness, withThe state parliament voted 60 to 29 in favour,Voluntary assisted dying (VAD)The personThe laws, which would have acted to prevent some residents from accessing VAD.In the end - after- the laws passed as drafted by the state's independent law reform commission.The conscience vote largely split along party lines;. Campaigners in favour of VAD laws were pleased with the healthy majority, which they said would discourage future attempts to wind back the scheme.Debate in parliament was particularly emotional; supporters and opponents each shared personal stories to outline their positions.The premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, a supporter of VAD, spoke about the deaths of family members, including her nanna, who passed away last year."[My uncle] had the best possible care in the hospital but I think he would have preferred a more dignified death," she said."With my nanna, my mother rang me this morning and asked when I was speaking on this bill and said 'can you please remember nanna'."During the final time in her life [my nanna] rang me and said 'I'm in pain' and I actually couldn't go and see her because I had work, and to this day I will always regret not going and helping her during that time.The health minister, Yvette D'Ath, broke down as she spoke about her late mother's suffering during her final years."My mother died of Alzheimer's," D'Ath said. "We had discussions about life and death. I know what she'd choose, she'd choose voluntary assisted dying."After the vote, Palaszczuk said the passage of the bill was a "historic moment"."Dignity is a word that I hold dear," she said."There is dignity in work. There is dignity in the family and friends that surround you. And there should be dignity in death."The deputy premier, Steven Miles, who spearheaded the passage of the laws through parliament, said they were "fundamentally about compassion"."But they are also about giving back control to people who have had their autonomy stripped from them by illness."It comes after decades of advocacy by passionate citizens, themselves carrying the trauma of having watched relatives die in pain or facing a traumatic death themselves."I am grateful to those MPs on both sides who expressed their support for the bill. I'm also grateful to those who expressed their opposition to the bill. While we respectfully disagree, I believe the debate has been richer for their contributions."Labor MP Don Brown paid tribute for former Labor MP Duncan Pegg, who died earlier this year.The Catholic Archbishop of Brisbane, Mark Coleridge, said Catholic healthcare providers would "continue accompanying all kinds of people to death and beyond compassionately and peacefully ... as we have for a very long time"The die is cast and across the Rubicon we go," Coleridge said. "Some kind of victory for the government but a real defeat for Queensland,Legal experts have said the bill provides effective safeguards and balances the interests of the terminally ill with institutional objections.