© Reuters



Blinken's Ukraine visit: What is expected?

Kremlin's reaction

In Kyiv's corridors of power, Blinken's visit attained significance after the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Aleksey Danilov claimed that a third world war is already underway.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken v. Blinken's visit comes during Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces which has failed to give required dividends.In Kyiv's corridors of power, Blinken's visit attained significance after the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Aleksey Danilov claimed that a third world war is already underway."If somebody thinks that World War III hasn't started then it's a huge mistake. It has already begun. It had been underway in a hybrid period for some time and has now entered an active phase," he said at the Kiev Security Forum on Tuesday, September 5.During his two-day stay, Blinken, according to a senior state department official cited by Reuters.Blinken engaged in discussions with foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and had a meeting scheduled with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy."We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs not only to succeed on the counteroffensive, but [also] in the long term," Blinken said while speaking to the journalists alongside Kuleba.Reports in the media have mentionedof Ukraine's counteroffensive, sparking tensions and prompting Kuleba to respond bluntly.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism about US aid impacting Russia's offensive.Opposition to aid for Ukraine has risen, leading to, Oleksii Reznikov, who was replaced by Crimean-origin Rustem Umerov as his successor.Despite 'unwavering' US support for Ukraine since Russia began its offensive in February 2022, some Republican presidential candidates, especially former President Donald Trump have questioned the level of aid, raising concerns about future support as the 2024 U.S. election campaign approaches.in military assistance to Ukraine,soon, as per Reuters.In August, the US President Joeand other international needs.