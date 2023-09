If you want to understand the neofeudal reality, study these charts.thanks to the expansion of alt-energy like wind and solar, energy is getting cheaper, batteries will power the new global economy, we're getting smarter -- just look at the rising number of advanced college degrees, wages are finally growing, inflation is trending down, household balance sheets and corporate profits are strong, debt loads are not an issue yet and GDP is rising.All this happy news is backed by statistics, of course, but there's one little problem:What does neofeudal mean? It refers to a two-tiered socio-economic system in which an aristocracy owns the vast majority of the wealth and collects the lion's share of the income, and uses this financial dominance to buy political and narrative dominance.. Cartels and monopolies have free rein to price-fix and exploit, tax revenues flow freely to cartels, elite organizations such as family trusts get tax breaks, and so on.In other words, "the market" is rigged and the government maintains the status quo.Their primary assets -- the family home and vehicles -- are actually income streams for the wealthy who collect the mortgage and auto-loan interest paid by the serfs.As the charts below show, the vast majority of financial gains generated by the US economy flow to the top 0.1% of households. The top 1%'s share has risen by 40% while the bottom 50%'s share of the wealth has slipped to 3%--essentially signal noise.The top 1%'s share has risen by 40%...This class lives in a self-contained, protected bubble: an echo chamber of privilege, residential enclaves, jetting around the world, and so on:Life is good in the bubble because there's no homeless encampment a block away, there's plenty of money coming in and our wealth--401Ks, inherited bonds and rental property, university pensions, corporate stock options, and so on -- increases smartly, year after year and decade after decade. The Wealthy Are Not Like You and Me--Our Terminally Stratified Society (8/3/23)As noted above, the role of the state and central bank is to maintain the status quo of the already-wealthy increasing their share of the national wealth and income, and loading more (very profitable) debt on the serfs. (See student loan debt chart below.). Oh dear; could this be why I'm having such trouble finding low-wage reliable "help"?Please glance at the chart of wages and rents below.This is neofeudalism in a nutshell. Wages have flatlined (or fallen when measured in purchasing power) while rent has steadily increased, eating away at the serfs' disposable income.Inside the technocrat class bubble, everything's wunnerful. AI will boost profits (all of which flow to the aristocracy, so that's wunnerful), energy's getting cheaper and more abundant, and so on.Oh, wait. Alt-energy only looks cheap because all the full lifetime costs have been ignored (i.e. externalized), and these modest additions to our vast hydrocarbon consumption aren't actually replacing hydrocarbons, they're simply adding more energy for us to consume.. There's always a slew of academic papers or think-tank / corporate reports to bolster the inside-the-bubble confidence that everything's great, becauseThere are no rebuttals, there are only sputtering obfuscations: b-b-but the mission to Mars! Taylor Swift raked in a billion bucks! OnlyFans pulled in $5 billion! Stocks are rallying! Everything's great!Then you can go back to complaining about air travel delays, finding someone to repair your pool pump and bragging about how well your investments are doing.