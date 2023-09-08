Revisiting the "Catalyst"

'The virus was the catalyst but it's not the cause,' said Christopher Whalen, founder of Whalen Global Advisors. 'Both bonds and equities were inflated rather dramatically by our friends at the Fed. You're seeing the end game for monetary policy here, which is at a certain point you have to stop. Otherwise you get grotesque asset bubbles like we saw, and the engine just runs out of fuel.' [Emphasis mine]

Direct purchases of corporate debt — the first nongovernment bond-buying in the Fed's history — would now be allowed. Companies have swelled their borrowing in recent years, and experts have identified this as a source of serious economic risk. A sudden shock like the pandemic that wiped out revenues would not only cause bankruptcies, but also accelerate bond defaults, broadening stress throughout the financial system.

A $4.5 trillion slush fund would be created, equity markets ballooned. The total value of the stock market cratered to 103 percent of GDP, about $21.8 trillion, on March 23. By April 30 it was back to 136.3 percent of GDP, or $28.9 trillion. By that metric, $7.1 trillion in stock market wealth has been created in that period.

repeating the lockstep ideological conformity that occurred after 9/11

The Mask Comes Off

A Brief Recap of our 21

st

Century Dystopia

The Permanent State of Emergency/Exception

[The state of exception] defines a special condition in which the juridical order is actually suspended due to an emergency or a serious crisis threatening the state. In such a situation, the sovereign, i.e. the executive power, prevails over the others and the basic laws and norms can be violated by the state while facing the crisis.

You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that [is] it's an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.

2019: Global Protests Mushroom

"'People in more countries are using people power than any time in recorded history. Nonviolent mass movements are the primary challenges to governments today,' Erica Chenoweth, a political scientist at Harvard, told me. 'This represents a pronounced shift in the global landscape of dissent.'"

Shifting the Goalposts: From "Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve" to Biosecurity State

UN Estimate of Extreme Hunger, Food Insecurity, and Starvation

The number of people facing acute food insecurity (IPC/CH 3 or worse) stands to rise to 265 million in 2020, up by 130 million from the 135 million in 2019, as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, according to a WFP projection. The estimate was announced alongside the release of the Global Report on Food Crises, produced by WFP and 15 other humanitarian and development partners.

The Africa Paradox

Agamben's Laments

Fear is a bad advisor, but it brings up many things you pretended not to see. The first thing that the wave of panic that has paralyzed the country clearly shows is that our society no longer believes in anything but bare life. It is clear that Italians are willing to sacrifice practically everything, normal living conditions, social relationships, work, even friendships, affections and religious and political convictions at the risk of falling ill. Bare life - and the fear of losing it - is not something that unites men, but blinds and separates them.

It is immediately evident that we are dealing here with a cultic practice and not with a rational scientific requirement. By far the most frequent cause of mortality in our country is cardio-vascular disease and it is known that these could decrease if a healthier lifestyle were practiced and if one adhered to a particular diet. But it had never occurred to any doctor that this form of life and diet, which they recommended to patients, would become the subject of legal legislation, which decreed ex lege [as a matter of law] what one must eat and how one must live, transforming the whole existence into a health obligation. Precisely this has been done and, at least for now, people have accepted as if it were obvious to give up their freedom of movement, work, friendships, love, social relationships, their religious and political convictions.

Latour's Dress Rehearsal: Right for the Wrong Reasons

Medical Tyranny? WHO's asking?

The Postmodern Subject: Manufacturing the Hyperreal

Cult-like behavior dominated after 9/11; overblown fears of terrorism and anti-Muslim racism permeated the country, just as a year or two ago, overblown fears of the virus and authoritarian-based dislike and instant dismissal of anyone skeptical of Big Pharma and the government continued to dominate.