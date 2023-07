© Angel Studios



Jim Caviezel's madcap views are a reason to dismiss his film's success. Yet Tom Cruise's aren't?A small studio-produced film managed to best a big-budget iconic action hero franchise from Disney on the July 4 box office. You would think that would make for the media an interesting story, both with the success of that small film and the failure of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise. But that is not the tale being told about Angel Studios' Sound of Freedom, an action-thriller dramatization of the life and career of Tim Ballard, the former DHS agent who founded the OUR (Operation Underground Railroad), an organization dedicated to fighting child trafficking globally.Will Sommer, who has made a lucrative career painting every corner of the political right as fringe and extremist, wrote at the Washington Post that "its lead actor is a QAnon promoter thinks [sic] a cabal tortures children to drain their glands for adrenochrome."On CNN, a guest said that "these films are created out of moral panics... it specifically is looking at QAnon concepts of these child trafficking rings."Yet when a new Top Gun or Mission: Impossible film is released, we are not flooded with stories about star Tom Cruise's role in the kooky Church of Scientology from the Washington Post or CNN. Why is this?The media targeting of Sound of Freedom (which, once again, is a dramatization of a real person and a real international problem also depicted in several Liam Neeson films) has only buoyed national exposure to the film, which continues to perform strongly at the box office and could serve as a lesson to both Hollywood and the media. Word-of-mouth is powerful, whether that pertains to small independent films or the quality of journalism. Stephen L. Miller is a Spectator contributing editor.