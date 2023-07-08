Authored by pothead journalist Miles Klee, the review attacks Caviezel as "a prominent figure on the conspiracist right," and slams the actor's past claims over elite pedophile rings that kidnap, rape and murder children to harvest adrenochrome, a compound produced in the brain that reportedly contains psychedelic effects, as featured in the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Apparently Caviezel's beliefs invalidate the premise of the film, which was inspired by the very real work of Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad.
Klee writes of the film:
"It's a stomach-turning experience, fetishizing the torture of its child victims and lingering over lush preludes to their sexual abuse. At times I had the uncomfortable sense that I might be arrested myself just for sitting through it..." [ZH: and why would that be, Miles?]Back to reality, the Sound of Freedom currently enjoys a 99% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and 75% from 'Hollywood type' professional reviewers (if ya know what we mean).
Oh look, it's not just Rolling Stone...
Why is establishment media attacking an anti-child-trafficking film?
Comment: Media's coordinated smear campaign against 'Sound of Freedom' tells you everything you need to know