"It's a stomach-turning experience, fetishizing the torture of its child victims and lingering over lush preludes to their sexual abuse. At times I had the uncomfortable sense that I might be arrested myself just for sitting through it..." [ZH: and why would that be, Miles?]

The pedo-loving propagandists at the once-great Rolling Stone are at it again, this timewhich they described as a "QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking" which is "designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer."Authored by pothead journalist Miles Klee, the review attacks Caviezel as "a prominent figure on the conspiracist right," and slams the actor's past claims over elite pedophile rings that kidnap, rape and murder children to harvest adrenochrome, a compound produced in the brain that reportedly contains psychedelic effects, as featured in the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas . Apparently Caviezel's beliefs invalidate the premise of the film,Klee writes of the film:Back to reality, the Sound of Freedom currently enjoys a, and 75% from 'Hollywood type' professional reviewers (if ya know what we mean).The rag's tweet received a blistering response:Why is establishment media attacking an anti-child-trafficking film?