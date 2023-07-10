Society's Child
Sound of Freedom is a smashing success, projected to earn over $40 million in opening week
The Post Millennial
Sun, 09 Jul 2023 06:17 UTC
In a press release, Head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios Brandon Purdie said, "As with our July 4th numbers, today's numbers exceed our expectations, and we're going to continue this momentum. SOUND of FREEDOM has taken on a life of its own."
Earlier this week, Sound of Freedom whipped Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the box office, grossing over $14 million on its release day of July 4, whereas the latter only took in $11.5 million on its June 30 opening day.
"We're getting messages from all over the country telling us about packed theaters, sold-out theaters, and spontaneous standing ovations for the film in numerous locations," Purdie explained. "Seeing this film has become a must thanks to incredible word-of-mouth," said Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios. "We're deeply grateful to AMC, Cinemark, Regal, and all our theater partners — and their hard-working theater staff members — for working with us to accommodate the surging demand for this film and having the courage to release SOUND OF FREEDOM during the busiest movie season of the year."
Sound of Freedom tells the story of a former government agent, Tim Ballard, who started an organization to fight child sex trafficking in Colombia. It stars Jim Caviezel, who plays Ballard as he embarks on a mission to rescue children who have arguably been subjected to the worst of crimes.
It is based on a true story about Ballard's organization, Operation Underground Railroad, and a real mission where his team saved 55 children and 123 people in total.
Left-wing media organizations have attempted to discredit the hit movie, with a Jezable reporter calling it "An Anti-Child Trafficking Fantasy Fit for QAnon."
In a recent interview with Jordan Peterson, Ballard discussed the topic, saying, "It's very real, there's witch doctery. They take these children, they take their organs, they take their blood, they drink it, they take the genitalia of children... These are real things."
"So, I might say something like that and then they connect it to something a QAnon person says about a celebrity who must be doing this too. But there's no evidence to back that. They make a false connection there," Ballard added.
Angel Studios is an organization funded by angel investors who decide "which titles will be created, funded, and distributed." At the end of Sound of Freedom, during the credits, Caviezel urges the audience to scan a QR code to go to the Angel Studios Pay It Forward system which allows people to purchase tickets for others who they want to see the film.
Comment: See also:
- Rolling Stone blasted over negative 'Sound Of Freedom' review: "Why do you support child trafficking?"
- Media's coordinated smear campaign against 'Sound of Freedom' tells you everything you need to know
- Film exposing human trafficking, Sound of Freedom WHIPS Disney Indiana Jones with record 4th of July box office
I think it’s great timing that it’s released now during this period that kids are being targeted with sexualised content from autistic incels wearing mummies dresses.
And I tell you now, that my mum finds the above subject very hard to believe even though I got her to see the truth about the bioweapon. Even moderately awake people struggle with this subject. I think projects like this will be the only way to wake some people up out of their ignorant slumber. It seems the indoctrination through (approved) media has been working so well for so long that we are going to have to use the same kind of methods to open some eyes.
Anywho, even if this is a psyop, is it a bad thing? Any attention is attention, right?
I’m looking forward to seeing it.
Save the kids!