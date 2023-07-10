sound of freedom
Angel Studios announced on Sunday that its smash hit movie Sound of Freedom is projected to earn $18 million in its opening weekend and claim the number three spot. Estimates are additionally predicting an even more massive $40 million at the box office in the opening week. The film also received an A+ CinemaScore, a 76% fresh score, and a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In a press release, Head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios Brandon Purdie said, "As with our July 4th numbers, today's numbers exceed our expectations, and we're going to continue this momentum. SOUND of FREEDOM has taken on a life of its own."


Earlier this week, Sound of Freedom whipped Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the box office, grossing over $14 million on its release day of July 4, whereas the latter only took in $11.5 million on its June 30 opening day.

"We're getting messages from all over the country telling us about packed theaters, sold-out theaters, and spontaneous standing ovations for the film in numerous locations," Purdie explained. "Seeing this film has become a must thanks to incredible word-of-mouth," said Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios. "We're deeply grateful to AMC, Cinemark, Regal, and all our theater partners — and their hard-working theater staff members — for working with us to accommodate the surging demand for this film and having the courage to release SOUND OF FREEDOM during the busiest movie season of the year."


Sound of Freedom tells the story of a former government agent, Tim Ballard, who started an organization to fight child sex trafficking in Colombia. It stars Jim Caviezel, who plays Ballard as he embarks on a mission to rescue children who have arguably been subjected to the worst of crimes.

It is based on a true story about Ballard's organization, Operation Underground Railroad, and a real mission where his team saved 55 children and 123 people in total.

Left-wing media organizations have attempted to discredit the hit movie, with a Jezable reporter calling it "An Anti-Child Trafficking Fantasy Fit for QAnon."

In a recent interview with Jordan Peterson, Ballard discussed the topic, saying, "It's very real, there's witch doctery. They take these children, they take their organs, they take their blood, they drink it, they take the genitalia of children... These are real things."

"So, I might say something like that and then they connect it to something a QAnon person says about a celebrity who must be doing this too. But there's no evidence to back that. They make a false connection there," Ballard added.

Angel Studios is an organization funded by angel investors who decide "which titles will be created, funded, and distributed." At the end of Sound of Freedom, during the credits, Caviezel urges the audience to scan a QR code to go to the Angel Studios Pay It Forward system which allows people to purchase tickets for others who they want to see the film.