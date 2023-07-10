Caviezel acknowledges the obstacles faced by the film during production and highlights the crimes and horrors of the sex trafficking industry.

President Donald Trump met with Hollywood legend Mel Gibson backstage during UFC 290 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. This meeting was hot on the heels of the inspiring success of the anti-child trafficking film Sound of Freedom at the box office.In fact, Jack Posobiec said that "Tim Ballard claimed Mel Gibson had some input on the final edit of Sound of Freedom."UFC boss Dana White pledged, just hours earlier to pay for all of his employees to see the groundbreaking film.The encounter backstage at the highly anticipated UFC event created a buzz among attendees and media. Joined by Roger Stone, the meeting brought together three individuals known for their strong personalities and outspoken views, resulting in a captivating blend of politics, entertainment, and intrigue.President Donald Trump emerged from backstage and made a highly visible appearance in the crowd at T-Mobile arena on Saturday night, accompanied by UFC boss Dana White.Sound of Freedom released nationwide on July 4th, made an impressive debut by topping the box office charts. The film's innovative pay-it-forward technology, developed by Angel Studios, contributed to its success.The movie's unique approach to ticket sales, utilizing a patent-pending pay-it-forward model, generated an additional $2.6 million in revenue.Sound of Freedom is based on the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard, who left his job to independently rescue children from human traffickers and pedophiles.Towards the end of the movie, during the credits, actor Jim Caviezel, who portrays Ballard, addresses the audience with a heartfelt message.He then encourages viewers to scan a QR code that will help provide tickets to those who would otherwise be unable to afford them.Neal Harmon, the CEO of Angel Studios, expressed his excitement about the movie's success, stating, "" Harmon emphasized the importance of word-of-mouth spreading and the support of passionate fans and investors to ensure the film reaches a wider audience.Tim Ballard, the CEO and founder of Operation Underground Railroad, which combats human trafficking globally, serves as the inspiration behind "Sound of Freedom," capturing the early days of the organization's work.While there is not yet documentation as to what President Trump and Mel Gibson talked about,, it certainly adds another layer of intrigue to an already eventful weekend, blending politics, entertainment, and the ongoing success of Sound of Freedom.