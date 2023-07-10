© AP



Convicted child molester Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times in the federal prison where he is serving hundreds of years for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including gold medal-winning Olympians, according to a report Monday.Michigan Judge Rosemarie Aquilina even told Nassar it was her "honor and privilege to sentence" him to 40 to 175 years in prison in January 2018."I just signed your death warrant," she told him. "You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again."During that trial, a raging father whose three daughters said they were all molested by Nassar tried to attack him in court.Michigan State Police arrested him in 2016, but the university was accused of missing many opportunities to detain the predator and agreed to a $500 million settlement with his victims.USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee also agreed to a $380 million settlement for failing to protect their young athletes from Nassar's abuse.