The US Olympic Committee is ousting USA Gymnastics from its representation of the sport at the Olympic level, leaving over 150,000 athletes with no leadership as the body fails to recover from the Nassar molestation scandal.USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland opted to strip USA Gymnastics of their title just a few days after the US team won nine medals at the World Championships, the first major competition in the runup to 2020's Tokyo Games.Last month, interim President and CEO of USA Gymnastics Mary Bono was forced to step down when an Instagram post she had made of herself coloring over the Nike logo on her shoes after the brand's announcement it would use former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a marketing campaign was made public. Bono had held the position for less than a week.Previously, Kerry Penny spent less than nine months on the job, quitting after several gymnasts criticized her inability to offer a clear way forward from the Nassar scandal.Nassar pled guilty to molesting 10 girls in January and was sentenced to up to 125 years in prison.