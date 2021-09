© Scott Olson/Getty Images/Mark J.Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports/KJN



"it is the policy and practice of the FBI and its OIG to allow senior executives accused of sexual assault to quietly retire with full benefits without prosecution."

The most vexing mystery ofisn't why the organization protected the serial predator. After all, as long as everyone turned a blind eye to the doctor molesting hundreds of gymnasts,During a congressional hearing on the Nassar affair,revealed that she told the agency about her abuse in September 2015, two months after the FBI was first alerted about Nassar. According to the inspector general report detailing the FBI's failures,Ultimately, the inspector general found thatbetween the time they first learned of his crimes in 2015 and his arrest by local authorities in the fall of 2016.It's a heartbreaking revelation, but not a terribly shocking one, considering who was running the FBI at the time:which dominated the 2016 election. It's true that by prematurely closing the investigation and then announcing its reopening a week before Election Day, Comey likely handed Donald Trump the presidency at the eleventh hour. But the actual death toll caused by other examples of FBI malfeasance is far worse.and then when Comey was director in 2014, theas a person of interest before he went on toDespite the fact that Mateen's own father was an FBI informant for years before the mass shooting, the FBI failed to stop his terrorist attack — the deadliest anti-gay attack in the nation's history.Mohammad Rahimi warned the FBI about his sonThe FBI ultimately cleared the latter, who went on toinjuring 35 people and sparking a two-day manhunt.For years, the FBI had been trackingfollowing the pair to the Curtis Culwell Convention Center infor an exhibit of pictures of Muhammad. Even though the FBI was present and warned by police of a possible attack, theinjuring a security guard who went on to sue the FBI.a YouTuber warned the FBI that a user namedA year later, Nikolas Cruz conducted the deadliest school shooting in the nation's history.Throughout this time,from male colleagues. One of many lawsuits alleging the agency allowed perpetrators to go unpunished during Comey's tenure claimed that And, of course, that is without even mentioning the Nassar scandal, which the inspector general says included criminal conduct by certain members of the FBI under Comey.In just the handful of examples listed here,All of these were preventable. The buck was supposed to stop with Comey, and he deserves every bit of blame.