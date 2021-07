© Reuters



The US Department of Justice issued a report Wednesday lambasting the FBI's handling of their probe into the former US Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, who sexually abused hundreds of young athletes over the course of decades.The DOJ's inspector general Michael Horowitz wrote in the 119-page report the FBI's Indianapolis field office mishandled the sexual abuse allegations from the very beginning and top brass at the office violated ethics rules and made false statements during the probe.The long-awaited watchdog report said the FBI didn't treat the case with the "utmost seriousness and urgency" it deserved while the FBI acquiesced the conduct was "inexcusable and a discredit" to the country's premier law enforcement agency.Horowitz's office revealed that "despite the extraordinary serious nature" of the allegations against the longtime physician, FBI investigators didn't respond with the "utmost seriousness and urgency" that the case "deserved and required.""The actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the Report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization," the FBI said in response, adding the missteps "should not have happened.""The FBI has taken affirmative steps to ensure and has confirmed that those responsible for the misconduct and breach of trust no longer work FBI matters," the statement continued.The serial sexual abuser is currently serving a decades long prison sentence after he was charged in 2016 with federal child pornography and sexual abuse offenses and found guilty in 2017 during three separate trials.He was convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of young girls under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, the schoolhouse for future Olympians.The inspector general's probe came after more than 60 witnesses, including victims, parents, prosecutors and former and current FBI employees, were interviewed.