A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9.45am on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.
Police said three children are in life-threatening condition. A man was also injured in the attack.
It was initially thought that six children had been injured.
Comment: Whereas, rather suspiciously, a significant number of these attackers are known to security and, perhaps more importantly, intel services.
Two three-year-olds are said to be in critical condition
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces".
Comment: Indeed, a rather rapid response.
France's prime minister, Elizabeth Borne, said she was travelling to the scene of the stabbings.
French soldiers and police officers have cordoned off the area.
Fanny, a witness in the park told BFMTV calm had been restored.
"This is the best-known park in Annecy. This is where all activities take place and where all young residents of Annecy meet. It's a very peaceful place and I've never heard of an attack. It's astonishing," she said.
Sounds pretty similar to war is peace doesn’t it?
Orwell would be proud.