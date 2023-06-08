A Syrian asylum seeker has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of stabbing four children and an adult in a park in the French town of Annecy.A man armed with a knife attacked a group of childrennear the lake in the town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.Police saidin the attack.It was initially thought that six children had been injured., a police source told AFP.Two three-year-olds are said to be in critical conditionInterior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culpritFrance's prime minister, Elizabeth Borne, said she was travelling to the scene of the stabbings.Fanny, a witness in the park told BFMTV calm had been restored."This is the best-known park in Annecy. This is where all activities take place and where all young residents of Annecy meet.. It's astonishing," she said.