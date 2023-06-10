© Olivier Chassignole/AFP



"We saw a person attacking children playing games, small ones, obviously that was his target. After people tried to scare him, he walked away and the police intervened. He spoke English. At the beginning, we all thought it was staged, but with the cries of people, we realize that it's reality."

according to BFM TV...on Thursday morning, French authorities have reported."Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police." French minister of the interior, Gerald Darmanin, stated in a Tweet."The situation is under control, there is no longer any danger" reassured the mayor of Annecy, Francois Astorg.Many other high-profile officials have since condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.While no official details about the arrest or the exact number of people injured have been published, local media reports, citing sources within the police, have suggested thatAccording to BFMTV, a police source has revealed that the attacker has been identified aswho is believed to have entered France legally after applying for asylum last November. The police source said the man had since obtained refugee status in Sweden.Witnesses told Le Dauphine that the man started attacking a group of young children while they were playing at a playground.French media have also shared a video allegedly shot by a high school student at the park that purports to show the man wearing sunglasses and a turban with a knife in his hands shortly before he was arrested by police.