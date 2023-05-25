'Covid-19 an Act of Biological Warfare', US 'Intentionally Released Virus in Wuhan', EU Parliament Summit Told
The Standard, HK
Wed, 24 May 2023 21:06 UTC
David Martin, the founding chairman of M Cam asset management company, said at an International Covid Summit organized by the European Parliament in Brussels earlier this month that the US was responsible for the making of both coronaviruses causing the outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome - or SARS - in 2003 and the Covid-19 pandemic in the past three years.
The third edition of the summit featured speakers from anti-lockdown advocates to medical academia to discuss the global pandemic response. The speakers shed light on the possibility that the coronavirus which caused the pandemic was man-made, instead of naturally occurring.
In his speech, Martin said: "The pandemic that we alleged to have happened in the last few years did not happen overnight. In fact, the very specific pandemic using the coronavirus began at a different time."
He said that in 1965, scientists discovered the coronavirus as a model of a pathogen - an agent that causes disease. They also found out that coronaviruses can be modified.
"Later we started learning how to modify a coronavirus by putting them in animals such as dogs and pigs," Martin said, adding that such a practice became the basis for US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's first coronavirus spike protein vaccine in 1990.
But very soon the medical sector and drug makers found out that the vaccines did not work.
"Because the coronavirus is a malleable model, it mutates," Martin said. "Every medical publication concluded that coronaviruses escape vaccines because it modifies and mutates too rapidly for a vaccine to be developed."
In 2002, a university in North Carolina initiated a study to develop an "infectious replication defective," which Martin interpreted as "a weapon to target individuals, but not have collateral damage."
On Covid-19, Martin said the coronavirus - named as SARS-CoV-2 by the World Health Organization - was poised for human emergence in 2016, with a preview about an "accidental or intentional release of a respiratory coronavirus" from a laboratory in Wuhan.
He said the purpose of the coronavirus "release" was to boost global acceptance on universal vaccination.
Explaining the common concern among the medical industry, Martin said: "Until an infectious crisis is very real, present and at the emergency threshold, it is often largely ignored.
"To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis, we need to increase the public understanding of the need for medical countermeasures, such as the pan-influenza, or pan-coronavirus, vaccine. A key drive is the media and the economics will follow the hype.
"We [pharmaceutical firms] need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issue. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process," he said.
The Covid infection was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei province in central China in late 2019, with initial clusters coming from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market.
The disease turned into a global pandemic in early 2020.
As of Saturday, over 766 million infections have been recorded worldwide, with nearly seven million deaths.
The source of the coronavirus remained a mystery. Some scientists believe it transferred to humans from wild animals like bats and manidaes, while some politicians, in particular those from the US, accused the Wuhan Institute of Virology - a government-controlled lab - of leaking the pathogen.
A team of WHO-appointed experts inspected Wuhan in early 2021 to probe the source of the pandemic.
After the 12-day visit, including a visit to the lab, the scientists concluded that it is "extremely unlikely" that the lab could have leaked the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Reader Comments
The equivalent of the years after 9-11 CIA-generated media circus "Bin Laden is still in Hiding but the US isn't even trying to find him"... it sounds real swell and "alternative" but it's one of their oldest and most transparent tricks - keep that "covid was real" premise going... sh*t-heads.
It was spelled out by a CIA chief long ago, the Mighty Wurlitzer.
An ideal SARS vaccine should 1) elicit highly potent neutralizing antibody responses against a broad spectrum of viral strains; 2) induce protection against infection and transmission; and 3) be safe by not inducing any infection-enhancing antibodies or harmful immune or inflammatory responses. Currently, an inactivated SARS-CoV vaccine is in clinical trials in China . Safety is the major concern for this type of vaccine (12). The S protein is the major inducer of neutralizing antibodies. Recombinant vector-based vaccines expressing full-length S protein of the late SARS-CoV are under development. These vaccines can induce potent neutralizing and protective responses in immunized animals but may induce antibodies that enhance infection by early human SARS-CoV and animal SARS-CoV–like virusesThese vaccines had a 90% mortality rate in civets and ferrets.
People are easily fooled stooges. Plain and simple
Have you heard of healthy people suddenly dropping dead after catching Covid crap? Maybe you know people who got inflammation of the heart muscle(Myocarditis) after contracting Covid flu? Have you heard of dramatic increase in still birth in pregnant women who got the Chinese flu? How about young and perfectly healthy athletes clutching their chests and dropping dead because they contracted Covid? How about all sorts mental disorders and illness suddenly cropping up after having caught Covid crap flu? The list of questions can go on and on.
I bet you haven't heard of any healthy person suffering from any of the above stated issues. But i pretty darn sure that all of you have heard of or know a person who have experienced horrendous and debilitating side-effects following or as a result of having received the Death Shot. So what the f-k is much more important and worth all the time spent talking about it - the freaking benign Covid flu origin fairy tales or the mRNA based Death Shots?
If anyone opens his mouth and utters a single word against the Death Shots, how they are killing and disabling people in droves, that people are getting a freaking load of various health related issues because of these Death Shots that person will be censored in a split second.
This Covid lab origin tale is just a clever way of distracting people from the real issue, which is the Death Shots. People are allowed to talk about the Covid thing that will never do them any harm, the thing that their healthy immune system will crap out in a couple of days, the thing that the majority of people didn't even know that they had contracted it.
Instead of strongly discouraging people from ever taking any poisonous shots - instead of drawing as much attention to the horrendous side-effects of these Clot Shots as possible - instead of pointing out the fact that these Death Shots only do you harm - instead of talking ad nauseam and in great detail on how people can detox their bodies from the Death Shots --- people are being entertained with this preposterous and pointless garbage Covid Origin Fairy Tale.
Let these morons and evil technocrats gain-of-function the f-k out of any virus, let them beef up and dramatically improve Black Death and then release it onto the people, nothing will ever happen - healthy people will their robust immune systems will simply crush the darn germ in a day and down the toilet the nasty germ went.
Healthy people don't die from lab made viruses. Healthy people die off in droves from the cure made to protect them from that virus.
Natural, not the ultra processed garbage food, and healthy wholesome food is the best remedy for any possible disease. Plain and simple. The science on natural and wholesome food never changes - it always works, that's it makes you perfectly healthy.
We need to preserve the knowledge of and the definition of a healthy food. What the globalists can not ban/restrict/prohibit (think of Ivermectin, NAC, MNM, Hydroxychloroquine) they will sure try to change the science on and gaslight the people on its benefits (for example - fasting and time restricted eating is dangerous, sun exposure (free Vitamin D) causes skin cancer and so on. By the by, fasting and Vitamin D tremendously help your immune system detox mRNA crap).
Look at the diet of tribal people still living around the globe and copy it, remember it and pass it to your offspring if you want to be healthy that is. Those tribal people don't even freaking know what a virus is and how "dangerous" it might be, they don't have all your "super-duper health care system", your stupid and useless "health gadgets", your "super effective and life saving drugs", they don't use any crappy device to measure how many grams of carbs/protein/fat they eat like modern day city clowns do, yet all of these tribal people didn't die off like dinosaurs. What's more, those tribal people are a lot healthier than all the modern city clowns combined. Have you seen morbidly obese person in any tribe?
Fear Not the Disease - Be Terrified of The Big Pharma Cure. Big Pharma remedy always kills.
"Fear Not the Disease - Be Terrified of The Big Pharma Cure. Big Pharma remedy always kills.""No money to be made either from healthy people OR dead people. Only sick people spend money on drugs. The more sick people there are, the more money we make." That's one point of view.
The other point of view is: "Dead people do not consume dwindling resources or emit global-warming pollutants. The more dead people, the better it is for the planet."
Nobody wants to see healthy people.
I bet you haven't heard of any healthy person suffering from any of the above stated issues. But i pretty darn sure that all of you have heard of or know a person who have experienced horrendous and debilitating side-effects following or as a result of having received the Death Shot. So what the f-k is much more important and worth all the time spent talking about it - the freaking benign Covid flu origin fairy tales or the mRNA based Death Shots?My father died from a very treatable cancer that turned into turbo-cancer after his vaccination. I had an immune-compromised friend in her 40s drop dead from (allegedly) Covid but who had been vaxxed and boosted. I have another friend in his 40s that suffered myocarditis from his illness (pre-vax) and has developed diabetes since his vaccination (despite having lost weight and becoming fit in the last couple of years). And every marathon in the last 2 years has seen an increase in deaths and other health incidents. This is very much not surprising when you see that many people foolishly participate in marathons regardless of their health, when at the very least you should be training for months in advance and consulting your doctor if you are not what is considered a healthy athletic person.
The relevance of where it comes from is in what we (the targets) should do about it. Were it a naturally occurring disease, fine, let's ramp up research on preventing such outbreaks. If on the other hand it was developed and released, then that requires a different solution. The disease then isn't the coronavirus, but those responsible for it, and they should be excised.
This article makes it sound like our benevolent dictators did this for benevolent reasons. If you assume the very best possibility here, they were willing to lie and sacrifice millions because "no one will fund the research until something tragic happens." Cry me a f-ing river. In the worst situation, the death toll was the point, the clot shot was the point, and infecting China to weaken "our enemy" while having the side effect of forcing them to create a working vaccine was the point.
Occam's razor, which is most likely? Given what genetic evidence we have re: this pathogen, it's not natural and the outbreak did not occur naturally. So which of the plots is most likely, if we also take to heart "never attribute to malice what can be explained by incompetence?"
Martin said the coronavirus that caused the highly deadly infection was not from China and that it was "engineered" instead of naturally occurring.
Where does china officially say it came from? I haven't seen any articles here on that subject.
Comment: As we've been saying since... oh, April 2020.
Nevertheless, given the draconian levels of censorship that have been instituted since then, it's surprising to see the truth about C-19 aired in Brussels.
Western media, of course, is dutifully ignoring this summit's findings. The above report on it is from an English-language Hong Kong daily...