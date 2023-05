Hypocrisy.

France's President Emmanuel Macron has defended artwork which appears to depict a child being orally raped by an adult after protestors threw paint on it.The graphic painting titled fuck abstraction! depicts an entirely nude, muscular adult forcing what appears to be a naked, slightly built male child kneeling with his hands bound behind his back to fellate him."In France, art is always free and respect for artistic creation is guaranteed," he added.Indeed, the Association Juristes Pour l'Enfance (Lawyers for Childhood) appealed to the courts and the State Council to have the painting removed under child protections laws, but were unsuccessful.Neither the United Kingdom nor the European Union have anything resembling America's First Amendment to protect free speech.Unlike the First Amendment, which tells the state what it cannot do with respect to abridging people's civil liberties, Europe's so-called freedom of speech protections derive from the European Convention on Human Rights , which tells citizens what they can do.These German speech restrictions even extend to foreign officials, with the authorities controversially pursuing a case against a man who wrote a rude poem about the Turkish president quite far, until public backlash forced a climbdown More recently, people have found themselves being arrested for having the "wrong" opinions on the war in Ukraine, with a German recently fined €4,000 (~$4,400) for having a Russian 'Z' symbol on his car and a Polish woman being put on trial for accusing the Ukrainian government of a "lack of integrity" and saying she "believe[d] in Russia's victory and help for us Slavs" in a social media post. Jack Montgomery is the former Deputy Head of Communications for Leave.EU and a former Europe editor at Breitbart London.