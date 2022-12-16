During a Congressional hearing on 'anti-LGBTQ violence,' a Democratic Representative parroted the same claim as several LGBTQ activists that the terms 'groomer' and 'pedophile' are discriminatory against sexual preferences and gender identity.
During the hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, California Rep. Katie Porter asserted that the phrase "groomer" is a "lie" used to maliciously discriminate against LGBTQ+ people and make them appear to be a "threat."
"You know, this allegation of 'groomer' and 'pedophile,' it is alleging that a person is criminal somehow and engaged in criminal acts merely because of their gender identity, their sexual orientation, their gender identity," Porter claimed.
Comment: That's the lie. The vast majority of those using the terms 'groomer' and 'pedophile' are using it to describe actual groomers and pedophiles. These lefties are conflating the terms with all LGB-alphabet people on purpose to make it appear as if its being used as a pejorative rather than just a descriptor.
The Democrat then complained, with the aid of Human Rights Campaign (HRC) president Kelley Robinson, that Twitter allows the "dangerous" terms to be used.
"This is not just about what happens online. What happens online translates into real harms in people's lives," Porter proclaimed.
The same argument was made throughout the hearing by a parade of cartoon character activists:
The claims that the term 'groomer' is hateful were also platformed on CNN:
The same claim was amplified by trans activist Alejandra Caraballo, who earlier this week was exposed as a hypocrite at the hearing by GOP Rep. Nancy Mace for having her own history of tweeting violent rhetoric.
Elsewhere during the hearing, another witness opined that parents shouldn't have any right to know if their children as young as 12 are being put through gender transitions:
When asked about the many cases of de-transitioners who have spoken out about feeling they were forced into sex changes as children, another activist claimed those people don't even exist:
We have previously covered the disturbingmovement on the left to tolerate pedophilia and categorise it as some sort of sexual identity along with the likes of 'queer,' 'pansexual' and 'intersex'.
When Elon Musk recently announced that he wanted to implement improvements on Twitter to better protect children against predators, he was attacked and labelled a 'far right' extremist.
In the UK, this level of nonce sense has reached the point where the police are spending time defending convicted pedophiles against 'hate' and enforcing the 'correct' use of pronouns. In Ireland, a teacher who refused to use the pronouns 'they/them' a the behest of one student has been thrown in PRISON.
As we have repeatedly highlighted, parents of children as young as Kindergarten age in schools throughout the U.S. have found themselves in battles against officials over books and subject matter, including transgenderism, pedophilia, and open gay pornography.
The children's books in question contain graphic depictions of oral sex between gay men, as well as a host of other material that is objectively unsuitable for children.
Parents nation-wide have found themselves under attack by leftists, government entities, law enforcement and even the military over recent months after taking on school officials.
Where the material has been removed, LGBTQ+ activists and the media have described it as 'book banning'.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden is heading up the gaslighting: Biden Suggests Opponents of Child Sex Changes Are Racist, Anti-Semitic And Homophobic: "They're All Connected"
Earlier this week, GOP Senator Rand Paul raised the issue of doctors carrying out transgender surgeries on children, and the propaganda that has prompted a massive increase in young Americans feeling they do not have the 'right' body.
"Who is responsible for telling a four-year-old that we need to talk about their gender and whether they're in the appropriate body?" Paul asked.
"Who's talking about giving picture books to six-year-olds with illustrations of surgery to remove their genitalia?" the Senator continued.
"It's Democrat politicians and woke left-wing people," Paul asserted, further urging "Republicans are not perfect. But Republicans are not pushing your child to have surgery to remove their genitalia as early as elementary school."
First, "discriminatory" means to differenciate, treat differently. I discriminate my wife and my two daughters (who are of different age). And I will continue to do so.
Second, "pedophile" is an euphemistic term, literally translated to "child lover". I would prefer "child molester" or "child rapist".
And lastly, I think it is incredibly stupid of her to believe that child rape is now acceptable "sexual orientation". So I hope. And it will become much worse for you, I can promise.
All of the "non-liberal-progressive" people here in Europe do not fail to realize and notice who is pushing the same agenda here. And when the time has come, we will neutralize this danger to our children.