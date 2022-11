Here you have a major international retail brand promoting kiddie porn and sex with children and not promoting it subtly, but right out in the open.

BEN COLLINS: There is going to be a drag brunch the next day at Club Q and that's a way to get kids to see, "Hey, look, it's a person. Doesn't necessarily look like the people that you see every day at the store or whatever, but these are real people with lives and emotions. They like the same stories that you do." There's nothing sexualized about it, but every time there's one of those now the Proud Boys show up because there's an account on the Internet called Libs of TikTok that's been pushed by Tucker Carlson and the Babylon Bee in the far right.



CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC: Tucker, in particular, seems fixated on this anti-queer panic. In addition to his diatribes against drag shows, he's platformed anti-trans activists, used particularly vicious and extreme rhetoric to attack children's hospitals for providing trans youth with medical care.



FRANK FIGLIUZZI, MSNBC: If he's a consumer of the people we just rattled off from Lauren Boebert to Tucker Carlson, let's get it out. Let's get it out at trial. Let's expose it for what it is. Name it and shame it. He's a consumer of these people and those people should face civil consequences from the victims.

CHRIS HAYES: Earlier this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis infamously signed into law what critics have called the "Don't Say Gay Bill," which prevents some teachers from even discussing the existence of gay and trans folks.



FMR GOP REP. DAVID JOLLY: When you have a "Don't Say Gay Bill" in the state of Florida, for instance, or when Ron DeSantis wants to send the police to investigate drag shows.



ALEXI MCCAMMOND: The "Don't Say Gay Bill" in Florida, it's certainly something that helps add to his national political profile, but one thing is clear is they just want to continue demonizing folks and otherizing people.



BRANDY ZADROZNY: They started moving in the spring to LGBTQ people. Specifically, they were really excited about the "Don't Say Gay Bill" in Florida

Dr. Shayne Taylor: These surgeries make a lot of money. So, female to male chest reconstruction could bring in $40,000. A patient just on routine hormone treatment I'm only seeing a few times a year can bring in several thousand dollars without requiring lots of visits and labs. It actually makes money for the hospital.

DR. KERRY MCGREGOR, BOSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL: So, most of the patients that we have in the Gems Clinic actually know their gender, usually around the age of puberty, but a good portion of children do know as early as seemingly from the womb and they will usually express their gender identity as very young children, some as soon as they can talk. They may say phrases such as "I'm a girl" or "I'm a boy" or "I'm going to be a woman" or "I'm going to be a mom." Kids know very, very early. So, in the Gems Clinic, we see a variety of young children all the way down to ages two and three and usually up to the ages of nine.

It is a stable of so-called conspiracy theories that at the highest levels of politics and finance, there is a shadowy cabal of pedophiles who use their power to hide the crimes they commit against children. People think that. Sounds pretty far out to us. Too dark and strange to be true and of course we are not, obviously, endorsing that idea. On the other hand, you can kind of see why people might believe it.Jeffrey Epstein, for example. Epstein continued to dine with business moguls and heads of state long after he was arrested for having sex with minors. How did he do that? Why didn't nobody say anything? Why did people keep eating with him? Well, at the very least, we can conclude, based on the evidence that there is a tolerance for pedophilia among some, among the most powerful in our society, a tolerance that you would not find in, say, your average middle class American family. Some of the rich really are different that way. That's clearly true and in case you need more evidence of that, consider Balenciaga. Balenciaga is what they call a luxury brand.Balenciaga is a company that sells $1,100 dollars sneakers and cotton sweatshirts for $1,500 bucks to people who've literally run out of things to buy. You're probably not doing your back-to-school shopping at Balenciaga, but some people apparently are.No healthy society can tolerate that, and in fact, none ever have tolerated it. There's never been a time in American history where pedophilia was considered anything other than the worst thing, the most horrifying crime imaginable. Pedophiles famously get killed in prison because even murderers consider them immoral. That's how out of bounds it is and has always been to sexualize children, it's totally unacceptable.But apparently it's not unacceptable anymore.There was not a single story about it in the New York Times this morning, or Jeff Bezos' Washington Post or on CNN or NBC. There was no talk of an investigation or a boycott. The usual outrage-merchants stayed completely silent because they weren't outraged.Here he is, for example, with the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, who looks very excited to be with him. Now, we found that picture, by the way, in less than a minute online. As far as we know, apart from us on this show, no one has asked Eric Adams about it and it's likely that nobody ever will, and the reason is simple.Protecting children from adults who want to sexually exploit them is a basic human instinct and it's a noble instinct. And yet NBC News is doing its best to redefine that instinct as a crime.If you don't want a kindergarten teacher to talk to your kindergartner about sex, you're anti-gay. Ron DeSantis is the spiritual father of a mass murder in Colorado, really?This summer, for example, Matt Walsh exposed the atrocities underway at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. A physician there admitted to mutilating the genitals of children because it's a profit center for the hospital."It actually makes money for the hospital." Now, if you were a muckraking reporter with a conscience, that would be the story of a lifetime. It's all there on tape. A doctor admitting they're mutilating the genitals of children for money, naming the dollar amounts. How could you pass that up? But everyone passed it up. No one covered it. Instead, journalists attacked Matt Walsh for uncovering it. Really? What's the motive there?Nor do they cover what's going on in hospitals across the country, including CHOP, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the famous hospital, a hospital that admitted in an email to performing bottom surgery on a minor and slicing off the breast of young women for no medical reason whatsoever. There's no medical justification for that ever and yet they bragged about doing it. In Boston, a staffer at the Children's Hospital bragged on tape about two-year-olds preparing to transition. Truly insane. Utterly divorced from legitimate medicine, but again, it was completely ignored.No. It is athat is causing irreparable harm to children — not just few, but a lot. Now, at some point when the spell breaks, our entire society will recognize this because it's obvious and we will all recoil in shame that we ever tolerated it for a second. But we're not there yet. In the meantime, we are grateful for people like Jaimee Michelle, who has had the bravery to tell the truth about what's happening in the face of unending threats.