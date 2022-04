© Brendon Fallon/The Epoch Times



Young people in the United States are being subjected to communist-style sexualization, according to author and expert James Lindsay.And their plan has been afoot for more than a century.Lindsay pointed to Georg Lukacs, a devout Hungarian Marxist who served as deputy commissar of education in 1919 during the short-lived Hungarian Soviet Republic. He introduced sex education to children at the elementary level, he said.Next came Herbert Marcuse , a prominent member of the Frankfurt School, who focused his efforts on "trying to free sexual energy," according to Lindsay.Later on, in the 1980s and 1990s saw the rise of the "post-structural feminism" movement. These feminist activists used postmodern theory to advocate the notion that gender was socially constructed, and that sex roles are a form of oppression, according to the expert."They used postmodern theory to break down all boundaries whatsoever — not just the idea of gender being a social construct, but sex and sexuality and everything becoming socially constructed, as well," he said.Modern-day Marxists "focus more on gender and on the social fluidity of these concepts than you would have seen 100 years ago from older school Marxists. But the general thrust is the same," he added."Meanwhile, they [activists] hide behind saying that this is actually about protecting LGBT people, who are also being victimized," he said.With children being inundated by such Marxist ideas from all angles, especially when "the schools are doing a terrible job, are failing at educating our students," Lindsay stressed that this places more responsibility on parents."The job that parents have right now is enormously harder than it was 10 or 15 years ago," he said."But I stress this has been going on pretty rampantly at least over the last decade anyway. And so primarily, parents are just now becoming aware that this is being taught to their children in such a large quantity."