On the latest episode of the Human Events Daily podcast , Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec interviewed mathematician-turned- cultural critic Dr. James Lindsay on The Great Reset and critical race theory in K-12 schools During the one-on-one interview that aired Tuesday, the two discussed Lindsay's book Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity — and Why This Harms Everybody, which documents the evolution of leftist dogma that has found its home within activist academic fields.Posobiec mentioned that Lindsay has a new version of the book, a reader-friendly adaption of Cynical Theories called Social Injustice available in January."Give us in a nutshell: How did we get here? How did critical race theory go from this rinky-dink conference in the 1980s up to taking over the military — taking over the heads, the minds of the Pentagon, the most powerful military in the world? And they're paying attention to this stuff that's barely a couple of decades old," Posobiec asked Lindsay, mentioning that lionized figures who've championed critical race theory aren't the Founding Fathers or Enlightenment thinkers."That's the neo-Marxist plan..." Lindsay explained, further elucidating that the objective organizers sought was " to take over...how we teach our kids and what we teach our kids ."Lindsay described "critical pedagogy," a teaching philosophy that invites educators to encourage students to critique "structures of power and oppression."And then those people grow up, go to university, and become teachers and plow the soil even better...so the revolution can burst forth," Lindsay detailed the cyclical nature."And then all these other big financial interests were like,Lindsay stated.Lindsay and Posobiec pivoted to dissect The Great Reset spearheaded by the lobbying World Economic Forum, seeking to capitalize on the blunt force trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic to reshape the world according to socialist dictates.," Lindsay said. "They've always wanted to have the various elements that are gonna be used to create The Great Reset. It's going to require societal chaos and so on. And again, they've discover the power of identity politics and they start moving their metrics."Lindsay outlined the values The Great Reset's proponents uphold: environmental, social, and governance. "Social is where all these critical social theories gained dominance. They saw the utility of these things to make the kind of conditions that they can operate in optimally. It sells to the public well. It gives them this kind of, 'Oh we're caring about the new version of the civil rights movement,' which has tremendous social cash throughout the entire West...So they know that's the so-called right side of history," Lindsay continued to tell Posobiec.Lindsay quipped.