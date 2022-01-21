On Thursday, Joe Rogan released the latest episode of his podcast. Sitting across the table this time was academic and fellow podcaster James Lindsay, who along with Peter Boghossian and Helen Pluckrose gained notoriety for exposing academia in the now infamous grievance study affair.
Rogan and Lindsay touched on many topics throughout the interview, including the left's desire to label more and more people "alt-right."
"Smart people use that pejorative, 'Oh these alt-right people'," Rogan began. "I'm like, stop! You're talking about people that aren't even remotely alt right, like don't do that."
"Yeah, I mean that was a whole thing," Lindsay replied."Just the other day here on the show you had, 'Tim Pool's alt-right or whatever'," referencing comments made by Australian journalist Josh Szeps in an earlier interview.
Rogan suggested that Szeps had done that to cover for what he's been saying about Australia "because he works for Australian media and he's trying to be nice-nice over there."
"You're not convincing me by telling me that people like Maajid Nawaz are alt-right," Rogan continued. "That is f*cking nonsense. That's so dumb."
Maajid Nawaz, a self described former Islamist, has utilized the platform he's built over the past decade to fight against extremism in all forms.
"It's so crazy to call him alt-right, and to call Tim Pool alt-right as well," Rogan added. "Tim, if anything, he's a centrist. He was a boots on the ground journalist for VICE."
"Yeah, he was all up in Occupy."
"I know Tim very well," Rogan said. "He's not alt-right at all, but he'll entertain a conversation with anybody, he will! Like he had O'Keefe from Project Veritas on the other day, and that's like-that guy's the boogey man to the left. Even if what he's saying is a f*cking threat, he's exposing threats to democracy; he's exposing real live corruption; he's exposing real live conspiracies, and [the left] is like 'Ew no, but it's Veritas'."
The term "alt-right" has been bandied about as of late, with the Overton Window seeming to shift by the day. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the term refers to someone "...whose core belief is that 'white identity' is under attack by multicultural forces using 'political correctness' and 'social justice' to undermine white people and 'their' civilization."
Jarryd Jaeger is a fourth year student at the University of British Columbia and President of the UBC Free Speech Club.
Comment: More on James Lindsay: