Assistant professor calls for 'stigma' of pedophilia to be 'delegitimized'
Sat, 13 Nov 2021 15:05 UTC
The Prostasia Foundation, a registered 503c which has called for child-like sex dolls to be legalized, posted an interview with Allyn Walker, a female-to-male transgender, who outlined her views on "minor attraction."
Walker, an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, is the author of a book called A Long, Dark Shadow: Minor Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity.
In the interview, Walker insists that the term "minor attracted people" should be used in preference to 'pedophile' because pedophiles' feelings might be hurt otherwise.
She also highlights how, "MAP (Minor Attracted People) advocacy groups like B4U-Act have advocated for use of the term, and they've advocated for it primarily because it's less stigmatizing than other terms like pedophile."
"4W has previously covered the group B4U-Act, which was founded by convicted multi-child rapist Michael Melsheimer for the explicit purposes of normalizing pedophilia and distracting from prevention efforts," writes Anna Slatz. "In Melsheimer's own words, he wanted to ensure B4U-Act was never associated with the "prevention of offending."
During the interview, Walker suggested that pedophilia is merely another form of sexual attraction and should be tolerated.
"Sexuality can be fluid, and there are many MAPs who have a range of attractions to both children and adults," she said.
Walker also suggested that stigma against pedophiles is a "huge problem" and that she "empathizes" with how pedos are treated.
"Although I'm not a MAP, myself, I am queer, and so I too, have been through experiences and realized that I have attractions many people wouldn't understand, and that some people find to be immoral. And those experiences have really shaped who I've become. And so I sort of empathize with those experiences, and I wanted to learn more," said Walker.
And these people are working inside universities.
We truly live in hell.
