In a world where everything is becoming politically correct, pedophiles on social media have seized a new opportunity to rebrand themselves as MAPS ("minor-attracted-people"). The MAP community and movement are growing in size and picking up steam particularly on social media apps like Twitter, where the problem is becoming increasingly worse. They've constructed their own flag and often describe their attraction to children as a sexual orientation, rather than the scientifically recognized mental illness that pedophilia is.A MAP Instagram user named Mish who has since deleted her account has had her face plastered all over the internet as well. Before the deletion of her account you could see her responding to criticism and stating that people below the age of 12 should fear her.I'm conflicted as to whether this new development of MAPs speaking out on social media with their real names and faces is a good thing or bad thing. On one hand, sunlight can be the best disinfectant. If their faces are readily visible and spread online, it could potentially protect children who may have otherwise been in their vicinity. If you're an anonymous pedophile online, no one knows who to protect their children from.You can watch my new YouTube video where I discuss several public MAPs and react to their attempts at normalizing their sickness.