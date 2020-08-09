Mayor De Blasio's New York City placed at least six homeless pedophiles, all of whom were on parole for child sex crimes, at a luxury Upper West Side hotel located just one block away from an elementary school playground.The poor reasoning behind housing homeless people in luxury hotels notwithstanding, the city's moves to irritate its residents — and in this case, endanger children — boggles the mind.Other parolees include Jonathan Evans, 29, a sexually violent offender who was convicted for using threats to force the rape of a 6-year-old boy. He was sentenced to five years.Also on the list is Anderson Stuckey, 51, who violently raped a 10-year-old girl; Orlando Velasco, 35, who molested an 11-year-old; Ronald Butler, 62, a predicate sex offender who violently raped a 16-year-old; and 37-year-old Rafael Medina, who forcibly raped a 15-year-old.