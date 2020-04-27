© Bebeto Matthews

While New York City remains under lockdown orders from Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic,Cuomo implemented stay-at-home orders on March 20 that effectively force the closure of most businesses, except those deemed "essential," to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Even with the lockdown, major crime categories such as murder, burglary, and auto theft have spiked across New York City.The lockdown has also not stopped the rise of burglary in New York City — another crime that in many casesBurglaries are up by 25 percent in the last 28 days and up by more than 36 percent in the last week. From January 1 to April 19, burglaries are up 27.1 percent compared to this same time last year.Though other crimes — such as rape, felony assault, and grand larceny — have brought down the total number of major crimes committed in New York City during the lockdown by 32.6 percent, overall crime is still up 4.6 percent year-to-date.The lockdown has dwindled the number of shootings and shooting victims in New York City but the overall year-to-date totals are still up. For instance, the number of shooting victims from January 1 to April 19 has increased 5.5 percent and total shootings have increased 4.1 percent compared to last year.