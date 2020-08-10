© Getty Images / SanyaSM

Every day with this man was a struggle to survive.

Marcel Kramer died of a simple flu right before our eyes at the age of 21. He simply suffocated.

You think 'why? I'm a person who does not deserve to be loved. I was, and still am, a product of a child molester.'

When a famed sex educator convinced Berlin authorities to house young orphans with known pedophiles, the bizarre scheme led to shocking abuses. Two of his victims spoke to RT in a revealing new documentary.Dr. Helmut Kentler was a star amid the loosening of sexual morals that started in the 60s. A psychologist and sex educator, he lived as an openly gay man and would even by today's standards be seen as a progressive. He set up his Pedagogical Center in Berlin to spread his ideas, and this center would eventually be tasked by the city's senate with placing vulnerable children into care.While Kentler insisted the pedophiles made for loving parents, their victims told RT otherwise.one victim told RT. The victim was housed with Fritz H., a convicted pedophile who raped at least nine boys in his care, some as young as six or seven.At least three other pedophiles were signed up by Kentler as guardians, in a sordid scheme that played out for decades.Kentler and Fritz are both dead. Although some senators have pushed for an investigation into the scandal, files detailing the full extent of the abuse, as well as its enablers, are still under lock and key in the city archives.Watch the shocking documentary to learn more about Kentler's legacy of abuse, and its impact on his victims.