Russia treasures its children's physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual well-being, which is why its people oppose pushing "woke" ideology about non-traditional sexual identities onto kids, including that which normalizes this and even encourages self-harm. Whether in school or elsewhere in society,The Western liberal-globalist elite and their "woke" army will thus never succeed in promoting pedophilia in Russia.One of the many sharp criticisms that President Putin leveled against the West during his nearly two-hour-long address to the nation on Tuesday concerned the West's normalization of child abuse. In his words He has a point, no matter how uncomfortable some folks might be admitting it. The liberal-globalist ideology that infected the Western elite decades ago nowadays no longer hides its civilization-destroying goals, which readers can learn more about here . Adherents of this "secular religion" believe that socio-cultural limitations of any kind violate people's human rights, thus leading to the uncontrollable proliferation of the most extreme manifestations thereof such as pedophilia.It began by normalizing same-sex relationships in society, followed by revising the religiously inherent concept of marriage until it simply referred to the legal union of two adults without reference to them having to be of opposite genders. After that, children were taught about non-traditional sexual identities in school, which preceded some of them offering their students hormone blockers, including without their parents' knowledge. This last-mentioned trend has been documented in detail by " Libs of TikTok ".To be absolutely clear, all consenting adults have the right to engage in whatever sexual relations they'd like as long as they're not abusive like pedophilia, rape, or zoophilia, et al., butIt recently banned all public expressions thereof in order to safeguard the traditional values of its social majority, which readers can learn more about here The foot soldiers of the Western liberal-globalist elite are known as "wokeists", who are almost always putatively leftist-leaning "social democrats" and other such groups that actually share the same ideology as their elite whether they're conscious of this or not. They resort to "cancel culture", intimidation, "lawfare", and increasingly even violence to coerce others into complying with the dogmatic diktats of their "secular religion", which in this context includes those actions that Russia regards as child abuse.To remind the reader, this refers to. Just as bad, some of the so-called "educators" who these same children come into contact with are at times "wokeists" themselves who impose maximum pressure on their students to conform with their ideological demands, while others groom and prey upon them.These aforesaid "educators", who in this context actually function as child abusers to various extents, usually can't be removed from their position without first being charged for a serious crime (the evidence of which might not come to light until years later) since they're "protected" by "anti-discrimination" laws.Russia treasures its children's physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual well-being, which is why its people oppose that category of folks pushing their "woke" ideology about non-traditional sexual identities onto kids, including that which normalizes this and even encourages self-harm. Whether in school or elsewhere in society, such content is strictly banned in order to protect children. The Western liberal-globalist elite and their "woke" army will thus never succeed in promoting pedophilia in Russia.