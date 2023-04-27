© Peace Palace Library - Public Domain



Most of what we know about the Picts can be deduced from Pictish stones and early medieval manuscripts. While very little Pictish writing has survived, much of its history is known from external sources, including Bede's Historia ecclesiastica gentis Anglorum, hagiography of saints' lives such as that of Columba by Adomnán, and the Irish annals.Medieval traditions, including from the time of the Picts themselves, had ascribed exotic origins such as Thracians (north of the Aegean Sea), Scythians (eastern Europe), or people from the isles north of Britain.In a new study published in the journal PLoS Genetics, researchers haveto explore how they are related to other cultural groups in Britain.The study showed thatAccording to the study: "The; that they had had a society based on kinship through the mother's lineage.The latest discoveries corroborate the prevailing archaeological hypotheses that the Picts. In addition, the research offers fresh perspectives on the genetic connections between buried Pictish individuals buried together in cemeteries and modern-day populations in the United Kingdom.