Medieval traditions, including from the time of the Picts themselves, had ascribed exotic origins such as Thracians (north of the Aegean Sea), Scythians (eastern Europe), or people from the isles north of Britain.
In a new study published in the journal PLoS Genetics, researchers have extracted genomes sampled from Pictish burials to explore how they are related to other cultural groups in Britain.
The study showed that the Picts descended from local Iron Age populations who lived in Britain before the arrival of people from the European continent, such as the Romans, Saxons, Angles and Vikings. Additionally, the researchers found genetic similarities between the Picts and present-day people living in western Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Northumbria.
According to the study: "The DNA sequenced from seven individuals interred in a Pictish cemetery showed that the individuals had no common ancestor on their mother's side. This finding suggests that females may have married outside their own social group and runs counter to older speculation, such as that mentioned by the great English scholar Bede, that the Picts were matrilineal; that they had had a society based on kinship through the mother's lineage.
The latest discoveries corroborate the prevailing archaeological hypotheses that the Picts were the descendants of the Iron Age population of Britain. In addition, the research offers fresh perspectives on the genetic connections between buried Pictish individuals buried together in cemeteries and modern-day populations in the United Kingdom.
University of Aberdeen
https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pgen.1010360
Comment: For more on the mysterious Picts, see: