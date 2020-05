© John Tosca



A large-scale isotopic analysis of skeletons from the Scottish Highlands has provided evidence for the first time about the diet of the Picts.The research reveals that these people avoided eating fish despite their coastal proximity.This Highland Pictish community had a noticeable lack of fish in their diet, even though the Picts are known to have been seafarers.Dr Shirley Curtis-Summers, Lecturer in Archaeological and Forensic Sciences at the University of BradfordBy analysing the bones for stable carbon and nitrogen isotope ratios and combining this with evidence and analysis of the animal bones found on the site, she has been able to reconstruct the diets of these communities., but until now little has been known about what they ate, hence this research offers a rare insight into Pictish subsistence.The skeletal analysis showed that a small Pictish community (c550-c700) ate a healthy, possibly because they needed more sustenance to hunt. But there isDr Curtis-Summers said:, believed to have contained all the wisdom in the world. It's likely that fish were considered so special by the Picts that consumption was deliberately avoided.", possibly due to being more skilled as pastoral farmers.A large amount of animal bones was found from this time but a minimal amount of fish bones were found, barely a handfulDr Curtis-Summers said: "It is possible that the monks at Portmahomack followed an early form of fasting that did not stipulate fish as a replacement for meat on fast days, and possibly some residual belief in the avoidance of eating revered fish, such as the salmon of knowledge, led to its absence. It's not that they didn't know how to fish, just that they chose not to for their main sustenance. But one monk was consuming fish protein, and it's possible that he had a higher status, such as being the head of the monastery, with privileged rights to fish. It's clear that fish was available to this monk and maybe some older monks of higher rank, but this was a rare privilege, possibly associated with entertaining very special guests at the monastery."Research by Dr Curtis-Summers also found thatsuggesting a religious influence on their diets., again, reflecting a hierarchy at the Pictish monastery.After the decline of the monastery following a Viking raid in c800 AD, the site subsequently became a parish church, and in the mid to late medieval period, the local population ate a great deal more fish., an increase in the fish trade and fish becoming more popular as a Christian fasting food. The archaeological and isotope evidence reflects the birth of Portmahomack as a fishing community, prior to the centre's principal fishing industry that took off in the 1700s and 1800s.The Pictish monastery at Portmahomack is one of the most important archaeological finds for decades when it was discovered in the mid-Nineties and is still revealing its treasures through scientific analysis such as that by Dr Curtis-Summers.Dr Curtis-Summers said: "The Picts are commonly associated with being war-like savages who fought off the Romans, but there was so much more to these people and echoes of their civilisation is etched in their artwork and sculpture. Sadly, there are almost no direct historical records on the Picts, so this skeletal collection is a real golden chalice. Finding out about the health and diet of the Pictish and medieval people at Portmahomack has been a privilege and has opened a door into the lives they led."