researchers believe rising sea level was responsible for the pollution in the food chain

You'll be healthier if you ate as your ancestors did. At least that's the promise of some modern fads such as the "caveman" or paleo diet — characterized by avoiding processed food and grains and only eating things like meat, fish, and seeds. But a new study suggests the food some early humans in Norway ate may have not only been unhealthy, but downright toxic. In some cases, these people may have consumed more than 20 times the levels of dangerous metals recommended for humans today."This study raises interesting ideas," says Katheryn Twiss, an archaeologist at Stony Brook University who was not involved in the work. But, she notes,Pollutants have been entering our food chain for millennia.This metal occurs naturally in Earth's crust and is thought to have leached into the oceans in greater concentrations after sea level rise covered more land. Once in the water, fish absorb mercury through their gills and their food.To find out whether this problem was more widespread, archaeologist Hans Peter Blankholm of the Arctic University of Norway and colleagues focused on Stone Age humans living on the shores of the Norwegian Arctic, in an area known as Varanger.The majority of the cut marks on the seal bones suggest the animals were butchered for their meat, rather than simply skinned. Both speciesBlankholm callsBut he says it's unclear how much the diet of these prehistoric people would have harmed them. Balancing the seal and cod with fruit or meat from reindeer and rabbits could have blunted the effects of the heavy metals. The Varanger people also may not have lived long enough to feel the full effects of the accumulating pollutants.The scientists may soon be able to shine a light on some of these outstanding questions: They have now acquired the remains of eight individual Stone Age humans from the Varanger region and can explore the potential effects of heavy metals on their health and lifespans. The researchers also hope to analyze additional animal remains.All of this may help to address what Twiss sees asEven if the cod and seal were contaminated by heavy metals, Twiss says, such meat would surely have also been a good source of protein and other key nutrients. So maybe this paleo diet wasn't all bad after all.