shared a gene variant with people who live in the Arctic, one that helps people digest high-fat foods.

Who is Jomon woman?

Jomon woman is actually more closely related to today's Japanese, Ulchi (the indigenous culture of eastern Russian)

More than two decades after researchers discovered the 3,800-year-old remains of "Jomon woman" in Hokkaido, Japan, they've finally deciphered her genetic secrets.And it turns out, from that perspective, she looks very different from modern-day inhabitants of Japan., said study first author Hideaki Kanzawa, a curator of anthropology at the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo.This variant provides further evidence that the Jomon people fished and hunted fatty sea and land animals, Kanzawa said.Kanzawa told Live Science. "In particular,," where the Jomon woman was found.Though she died more than three millennia ago — between 3,550 and 3,960 years ago, according to recent radiocarbon dating — researchers found her remains only in 1998, at the Funadomari shell mound on Rebun Island, off the northern coast of Hokkaido.ButLast year, the researchers released their preliminary results, which helped a forensic artist create a facial reconstruction of the woman, showing that she had dark,; brown eyes; and a smattering of freckles., so the artist included several dark spots on her face."These findings provided insights into the history and reconstructions of the ancient human-population structures in east Eurasia," said Kanzawa, who was part of a larger team that included Naruya Saitou, a professor of population genetics at the National Institute of Genetics in Japan.Now, with their study slated to be published in the next few weeks in The Anthropological Society of Nippon's English-language journal, Kanzawa and his colleagues are sharing more of their results. Jomon woman's DNA , he said.Kanzawa noted. Moreover,Despite her differences from the modern Japanese population,than these populations are to the Han Chinese , Kanzawa said.