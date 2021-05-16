© Aberdeen University.



Sherds of Roman amphora have been discovered at Tap O' Noth in Aberdeenshire, which archaeologists earlier discovered was a Pictish-era settlement wherehoused around 4,000 people.It is the first time the material has been found inProfessor Gordon Noble, head of archaeology at Aberdeen University who has led the Northern Picts programme, returned to Tap O' Noth last week.He said:I can imagine the wine being more attractive to the Picts.It's very unusual for it to be found so high up."Prof Noble said the wine potteryInvestigations continue to establish if Tap O' Noth was home to temporary, seasonal settlement, such as those that formed for a festival, or a permanent place of residence that sat close toExcavations earlier this month examined remains ofHe said:, they gathered for big ceremonies, they gathered to give tribute to their king and leaders and they might well get things in return."Metalwork might have been circulated or there may have been an exchange of goods. We know from sites in Anglo Saxon England, for example, there may have been horse racing and games or perhaps something more functional, such as markets. They may have been launch pads for raids. There are loads of possibilities."Prof Noble added: "It is also possible that, the labour, that would have been required. It seems crazy to do that for perhaps just a couple of weeks, but that is also possible."A third site at Cairnmore was also occupied during the period.