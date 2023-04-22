Officials in a southeastern Florida town have shut down a gay pride parade and restricted other pride events, disallowing anyone under the age of 21 from attending. This comes after Florida Governor Ron Desantis is set to pass into law that would keep children out of drag shows.
The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast posted to Facebook that the event was going to be limited to people 21 years and older after several talks with the Port St. Lucie officials, per WFLA.
"The city has decided that with the likelihood that the Governor will sign the latest bill into effect this evening, that we will need to be on the side of caution and has required us to make this necessary change. We are obviously upset and dishearten[ed] that it has come to this. We also regret to announce that we will have to cancel our plans to bring back our beloved parade."
The news comes after the Florida House sent a bill to Desantis that is set to ban children from attending adult-oriented performances, which is expected to include drag shows. WFLA reported that the bill defines "adult live performances" as
"any show, exhibition, or other presentation that is performed in front of a live audience and in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities, ... lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts."
Not only this, but the governor's bill, should it pass, will allow the state to revoke food and beverage licenses of businesses that decide to permit children into adult performances.
