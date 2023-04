© The Post Millennial



"any show, exhibition, or other presentation that is performed in front of a live audience and in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities, ... lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts."

Officials in Florida shut down gay pride parade amid bill banning children attending adult performances.Officials in a southeastern Florida town have shut down a gay pride parade and restricted other pride events, disallowing anyone under the age of 21 from attending. This comes after Florida Governor Ron Desantis is set to pass into law that would keep children out of drag shows.The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast posted to Facebook that the event was going to be limited to people 21 years and older after several talks with the Port St. Lucie officials, per WFLA In a Facebook post the group stated, "As all of you know, the political climate that we are currently in has us all very concerned for our community. After multiple meetings with city officials, it is with a heavy heart that Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast has to announce that this weekend's Pridefest will now be a 21 and older event.""The city has decided that with the likelihood that the Governor will sign the latest bill into effect this evening, that we will need to be on the side of caution and has required us to make this necessary change. We are obviously upset and dishearten[ed] that it has come to this. We also regret to announce that we will have to cancel our plans to bring back our beloved parade."The news comes after the Florida House sent a bill to Desantis that is set to ban children from attending adult-oriented performances, which is expected to include drag shows. WFLA reported that the bill defines "adult live performances" asNot only this, but the governor's bill, should it pass, will allow the state to revoke food and beverage licenses of businesses that decide to permit children into adult performances.