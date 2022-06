© Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Ian Miles Cheong is a political and cultural commentator. His work has been featured on The Rebel, Penthouse, Human Events, and The Post Millennial.

A Pride Month event at a Dallas gay bar sparked massive social-media outrage over the weekend, after footage surfaced of children being invited to participate in a drag-queen show.The "Drag the Kids to Pride" event, held at the Mr. Misster Dallas gay nightclub on Saturday became the focus of media attention as conservatives protested outside the club.An ad for the event read, "Do you want to hit the stage with the queens? We have FIVE limited spots for young performers to take the stage solo, or with a queen of their choosing! Come hang out with the Queens and enjoy this unique pride experience, fit for guests of all ages!"The event was held amid nationwide controversy over the normalization of sexual deviancy around children, often celebrated as "inclusivity" by the alphabet brigade.Pride Month, which is held every year, has become an opportunity for the LGBTQIA+ activist movement to push the envelope for the acceptance and normalization of more debauched lifestyles, including "furries" and other forms of "kink."It's the result of a slippery slope.Initially pushed by a small but extremely vocal minority of activists through NGOs like GLAAD, Human Rights Campaign and Planned Parenthood, the movement has quickly grown to subsume much of Washington, becoming a top-down affair and a priority for the administration of US President Joe Biden.A recently-released Discovery+ show, titled " Generation Drag ," aims to promote this lifestyle for children.The left isn't the only group that needs to step up. Parents, too, need to be more mindful of what their kids are exposed to. While the parents who attended the event may be a lost cause, the protesters outside - who were few in number - could benefit from having a larger presence, and the support of politicians, who must step up to defend the values of their constituents.